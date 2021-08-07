Dennis Quaid shooting faith-based ‘On A Wing and a Prayer’ in Georgia

Production for the modestly budgeted movie by Lightworkers Media is scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and runs through Oct. 19.

In the film, a small-town pilot dies unexpectedly while flying a plane, forcing passenger Doug White (Quaid) to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family. The film was written by Brian Egeston, with Roma Downey (”Touched by an Angel”) and Georgia-based Autumn Bailey-Ford producing and Mark Burnett executive producing.