DC superhero flick ‘Blue Beetle’ will be shooting in metro Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
‘Cobra Kai’s’ Xolo Maridueña stars in first DC Film with a Latino lead superhero.

DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” is coming to metro Atlanta.

The film was originally going to be for HBO Max, the streaming service, but in December, Warner Bros. and DC Films said it will instead get a theatrical release on Aug. 18, 2023.

The lead of the film will be Xolo Maridueña, the 20-year-old actor who plays Miguel Diaz in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” which recently hit the top of the Nielsen streaming charts.

“Blue Beetle” is DC’s first film to focus on a Latino superhero, and will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto. Maridueña plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who picks up superpowers when he comes across alien armor.

The film is currently in pre-production and its main offices are at Wilder Studios in Decatur.

Two DC Films were shot in Georgia last year: “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” starring Zachary Levi.

