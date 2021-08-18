ajc logo
X

Radio briefs: Davi Crimmins signs 3 more years with ‘The Bert Show’; Mark Zinno; Cumulus requiring vaccination

Davi Crimmins has been a full-fledged cast member of the Bert Show since 2018. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Davi Crimmins has been a full-fledged cast member of the Bert Show since 2018. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Davi Crimmins has signed for another three years with the Bert Show, the popular syndicated morning show based out of Atlanta and heard on Q99.7 and 20-plus stations nationwide.

Crimmins was a producer on the show for many years, but was promoted to full-time cast member status in 2018. This new contract means she is committed to the show through at least 2024.

She has been a vibrant, witty contributor to the show. She also does stand-up comedy, having just performed in Nashville over the weekend, and regularly posts amusing videos on social media.

“Davi genuinely makes me laugh... hard... every day,” lead host Bert Weiss wrote on Facebook. “This crew makes me happy and these guys are the only ones I want to do The Bert Show with!”

***

ajc.com

Atlanta-based Cumulus Media CEO Mary Berner sent employees a memo that all employees returning to offices October 11 must be fully vaccinated.

Cumulus radio stations include Rock 100.5, Q99.7, OG97.9, 99X and New Country 101.5. The company owns about 445 stations nationwide.

The message states that all returning staffers must complete their vaccination by September 27 to be able to return by October 11. Those employees who are entirely remote are not included.

“Exceptions to the return to office plan will not be considered except as legally required. The decision to return to our offices was made with utmost consideration and reflects how we believe we can optimize our business efforts. Put simply, we believe that FORCE CUMULUS is at our best when we’re working together in offices. To do that as safely as we reasonably can, we’re requiring that everyone be vaccinated except those legally excepted. It would neither be fair, nor do we have the bandwidth to make exceptions based on individual preferences.”

***

Mark Zinno is now the lead of the morning show on Xtra106.3. PUBLICITY PHOTOS
Caption
Mark Zinno is now the lead of the morning show on Xtra106.3. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Dickey Broadcasting Company announced its conservative talk station XTRA 106.3′s local morning show is now five days a week after giving it a weekly test run since April.

The station is also heard on AM1230.

The Morning XTRA is hosted by Mark Zinno, who has been with Dickey in different capacities since 2017. Before then, the Army veteran was at 92.9/The Game. Zinno is joined by radio veterans Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold.

Cowart, who has worked for many years at what is now New Country 101.5, is also program director for XTRA 106.3, which was previously a sports talk station until April. Rheinhold has worked with David Dickey, the owner of Dickey Broadcasting, for more than 20 years in various roles.

The XTRA 106.3 FM signal isn’t all that strong outside of Cobb County and North Fulton, while the AM signal does cover much of the metro area.

The station also airs Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh’s replacement team Clay Travis and Buck Sexton and Guy Benson.

In Other News
1
Black News Channel chief: the network could move its headquarters to...
2
Dragon Con now requiring proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative...
3
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 11 Alive, GPB win national Edward R...
4
TV best bets with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Sandra Oh, Adam Driver...
5
Most popular films shot in Georgia by box office gross since 2008

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top