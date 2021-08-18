Radio briefs: Davi Crimmins signs 3 more years with ‘The Bert Show’; Mark Zinno; Cumulus requiring vaccination

Atlanta-based Cumulus Media CEO Mary Berner sent employees a memo that all employees returning to offices October 11 must be fully vaccinated.

Cumulus radio stations include Rock 100.5, Q99.7, OG97.9, 99X and New Country 101.5. The company owns about 445 stations nationwide.

The message states that all returning staffers must complete their vaccination by September 27 to be able to return by October 11. Those employees who are entirely remote are not included.

“Exceptions to the return to office plan will not be considered except as legally required. The decision to return to our offices was made with utmost consideration and reflects how we believe we can optimize our business efforts. Put simply, we believe that FORCE CUMULUS is at our best when we’re working together in offices. To do that as safely as we reasonably can, we’re requiring that everyone be vaccinated except those legally excepted. It would neither be fair, nor do we have the bandwidth to make exceptions based on individual preferences.”

***

Mark Zinno is now the lead of the morning show on Xtra106.3.

Dickey Broadcasting Company announced its conservative talk station XTRA 106.3′s local morning show is now five days a week after giving it a weekly test run since April.

The station is also heard on AM1230.

The Morning XTRA is hosted by Mark Zinno, who has been with Dickey in different capacities since 2017. Before then, the Army veteran was at 92.9/The Game. Zinno is joined by radio veterans Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold.

Cowart, who has worked for many years at what is now New Country 101.5, is also program director for XTRA 106.3, which was previously a sports talk station until April. Rheinhold has worked with David Dickey, the owner of Dickey Broadcasting, for more than 20 years in various roles.

The XTRA 106.3 FM signal isn’t all that strong outside of Cobb County and North Fulton, while the AM signal does cover much of the metro area.

The station also airs Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh’s replacement team Clay Travis and Buck Sexton and Guy Benson.