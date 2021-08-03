DaBaby dropped by Music Midtown, local radio over homophobic comments

On Tuesday, he added: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me ― knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance ― has been challenging.”

Q99.7, the local top 40 station, has also stopped playing the popular Dua Lipa single “Levitating,” which features DaBaby.

A popular DJ with Q99.7, Yvonne Monet, posted on Facebook: “Bye DaBaby. Proud that my station Q99.7 stopped playing his song with Dua Lipa and proud of Music Midtown for removing him from the line up. No time for it any more #handlingthat.”