Da Brat starting a new reality show on WE-TV

Da Brat joined “Dish Nation” TV show and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” syndicated morning show in 2016. The TV show airs nightly in Atlanta on the Fox affiliate Fox 5 WAGA-TV and the Rickey Smiley radio show is heard locally on Classix 102.9.

WE-TV has shot several reality shows out of Atlanta in recent years focused on Atlanta-based music stars including “Braxton Family Values,” “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Waka & Tammy.”