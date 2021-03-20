Da Brat starting a new reality show on WE-TV

Atlanta rap star and “Dish Nation” host Da Brat is joining her “Dish Nation” colleague Porsha Williams in the reality show world by starring in her own on WE-TV.
The Georgia film office this week posted that WE-TV is starting production of a reality show called “Da Brat Loves Judy.”
Da Brat confirmed a year ago on Instagram that she was dating Jesseca Dupart, who goes by Judy. Dupart is CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and has 1.7 million Instagram followers. (Da Brat has 3 million.)
Chicago native Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, is 46 and broke into the rap world in 1992 at age 18 with Atlanta’s So So Def Records. With her debut album “Funkdafied,” she became the first female solo rapper to go platinum in 1994 and featured two top 10 hits. She has lived in Atlanta for decades.
Da Brat joined “Dish Nation” TV show and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” syndicated morning show in 2016. The TV show airs nightly in Atlanta on the Fox affiliate Fox 5 WAGA-TV and the Rickey Smiley radio show is heard locally on Classix 102.9.
WE-TV has shot several reality shows out of Atlanta in recent years focused on Atlanta-based music stars including “Braxton Family Values,” “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Waka & Tammy.”