Cynthia Bailey says she’s unsure if she’ll be back for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: Cynthia Bailey -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: Cynthia Bailey -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
She joined the show in 2010.

Cynthia Bailey, who has been part of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 11 years, recently told the “Reality Check” YouTube show that she might not be back for season 14.

When “Reality Check” host Daryn Carp asked Bailey about whether cast members Drew Sidora or Porsha Williams were returning, Bailey said, “I don’t even know if I’m going to be returning next season... All good things must come to an end.”

“All I know is I’m not filming right now,” she added. “And however it goes, however it works out, Bravo has been amazing to me... It’s created plenty of opportunities for me. Either way, I’m good.”

She said if she’s off this show, she hopes to maintain relations with Bravo itself and maybe leverage a spin-off show like Kim Zolciak did after she left “Real Housewives” the first time season five.

“I haven’t been fired but I don’t have a contract in hand,” she said.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” suffered major ratings declines in the last season with overnight Nielsen numbers falling about 30 percent from 1.8 million to 1.3 million. In terms of budget, the show may be seeking ways to cut costs.

Bailey, an entrepreneur, has been one of the more steadfast, good-natured, honest figures on the reality show over the years. She’s tried to maintain good relations with most everyone on the show though she has had her share of tensions with Williams. She also got caught in the middle of clashes between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore, for instance.

She got married in 2010 to Peter Thomas her first season on the show, divorced him in 2017 and found new love in broadcaster Mike Hill. That marriage was televised season 13.

Every season, the rumor mill gets pumped up over who is staying and who is going. With NeNe Leakes’ departure last year, there is no original cast member left from the 2008 cast. Kandi Burruss, who has her own spin-off show focused on her restaurants, has been around the longest, going back to season two. Porsha Williams arrived season five.

