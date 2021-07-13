Cynthia Bailey says she’s unsure if she’ll be back for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” suffered major ratings declines in the last season with overnight Nielsen numbers falling about 30 percent from 1.8 million to 1.3 million. In terms of budget, the show may be seeking ways to cut costs.

Bailey, an entrepreneur, has been one of the more steadfast, good-natured, honest figures on the reality show over the years. She’s tried to maintain good relations with most everyone on the show though she has had her share of tensions with Williams. She also got caught in the middle of clashes between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore, for instance.

She got married in 2010 to Peter Thomas her first season on the show, divorced him in 2017 and found new love in broadcaster Mike Hill. That marriage was televised season 13.

Every season, the rumor mill gets pumped up over who is staying and who is going. With NeNe Leakes’ departure last year, there is no original cast member left from the 2008 cast. Kandi Burruss, who has her own spin-off show focused on her restaurants, has been around the longest, going back to season two. Porsha Williams arrived season five.