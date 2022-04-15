Consortium makes unsolicited offer to buy Atlanta-based Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion

Cumulus, one of the largest radio companies in the country with 406 stations in its portfolio, owns several in Atlanta including top 40 station Q99.7, rock station 100.5 and country station New Country 101.5.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said current shareholders of the publicly traded company would receive $15 to $17 per share. Share prices jumped from $11 per share before the news leaked out to about $14 a share Friday morning.