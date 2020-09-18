Confirmed: NeNe Leakes leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta” again season 13

In the video, she placed a happy bow on her accomplishments on the show, which propelled her to stardom and fame in 2008: “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up a door for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

Leakes, who has also pursued acting and comedy over the years, earlier this year told her friend Wendy Williams she wanted to quit the show, and Williams revealed that publicly. She said in the video she did try to negotiate with Bravo but couldn’t come to a viable agreement. In August, she went on Twitter to complain that fellow housewives were not supporting her.

Her former boss, Andy Cohen, said on Instagram that Leakes is an “icon of the genre” and a “gif and catchphrase machine.”

Bravo itself released a kind statement: “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”