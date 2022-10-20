Comedy Central show prank calls Herschel Walker

Walker didn’t directly respond to those requests, took Smartwood’s number and hung up.

Smartwood then told the rest of his “news” team: “I gave him the wrong number. I don’t want him having my number.”

BREAKING NOW: James Smartwood calls HERSCHEL WALKER to report a crime after the Georgia Senate candidate claimed to be law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/diUMDSfztA — Tooning Out The News (@tooningout) October 19, 2022

Here is the transcript supplied by Comedy Central Wednesday evening:

[SMARTWOOD DIALS PHONE, HERSCHEL WALKER PICKS UP]

HERSCHEL WALKER: Hello?

JAMES SMARTWOOD: Mr. Walker, hey, this is James Smartwood from Big News. Do you have a second to chat?

HERSCHEL WALKER: What paper are you with now?

JAMES SMARTWOOD: It’s Big News. Basically, what I wanted to do is I wanted to report a crime. I left my window down in my car last night, someone stole my laptop out of the passenger seat, and so I’m just trying to figure out if there’s any way in your- as someone who’s a law enforcement person - if there’s any way you can take a look at it.

HERSCHEL WALKER: Well, I’ll tell you what I’ll do is we’ll report your thing, and all that and stuff. That’ll be great. What we’ll do is, you got a number I can call?

JAMES SMARTWOOD: Uh, yeah. Sure, one second it’s: <phone number bleeped>

HERSCHEL WALKER: Wait wait wait, let me get paper.

JAMES SMARTWOOD: Sure, now I mean, if it is something you could take care of, is it something where you could go down there and kinda get some fingerprints, check out the security cameras and all that?

HERSCHEL WALKER: You said, <phone number bleeped>?

JAMES SMARTWOOD: Mm-hmm

HERSCHEL WALKER: Okay.

JAMES SMARTWOOD: <phone number bleeped>

HERSCHEL WALKER: <phone number bleeped>

JAMES / HERSCHEL: <phone number bleeped>

JAMES SMARTWOOD: But the, ya know I’m just trying, the main thing though is that I wanna get to this laptop. Is there any chance you can hop in the squad car, you know, flick on the sirens, come down here or, maybe like go undercover or something?

HERSCHEL WALKER: Uh, what can you do, can you do anything?

JAMES SMARTWOOD: No, I mean, I’m not, I’m not actually- you know I don’t have the authority.

HERSCHEL WALKER: Let me call you then at this number.

JAMES SMARTWOOD: That sounds great. Alright, thank you, sir. (TO PANEL) I gave him the wrong number. I don’t want him having my number.

JUNIOR: Oh, absolutely not.