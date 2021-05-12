Colin Firth, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toni Collette coming to Atlanta to shoot HBO Max’s true crime series ‘The Staircase’

In this eight-episode limited series, Firth will play American novelist Michael Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife in 2003. It will be a scripted adaptation based on a true-crime docu-series, various books and reports on the case.

Peterson’s charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and he has since been released from prison. He claimed his wife Kathleen died accidentally after falling down the stairs but an autopsy indicated she had suffered multiple blows to the back of her head from a blunt object.