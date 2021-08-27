ajc logo
‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta to become Airbnb rental

A Marietta home used in the Netflix "Cobra Kai" has been on sale and as of August 27, 2021, an actual sale is pending.
A Marietta home used in the Netflix "Cobra Kai" has been on sale and as of August 27, 2021, an actual sale is pending.

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
The pending deal is worth $2.4 million for the 9,214 square-foot home.

A mansion featured in the popular Netflix series “Cobra Kai” season one is being sold and will become an Airbnb.

The sale price, which is pending, is $2.4 million. The story broke on TMZ.

The 9,214-square-foot home in Marietta, built in 2008, has the clay-tile roof fashionable in Encino, California, where the show is largely fictionally based. It’s where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his family reside, a sign of his success as a car dealer. He later uses his home as the site of his revived Miyagi-Do karate dojo to compete against Cobra Kai.

Chad Carrodus, the real estate agent at Ansley Real Estate who is handling the sale, said in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the unspecified new owners have been contacted regarding filming there for season five. He said exteriors of the home were used for seasons two through four.

Season four is coming out on Netflix in December. Production of season five is set to begin this fall.

The mansion, which went on sale in April, has six bedrooms and 6½ baths and sits on 1.1 acres.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

