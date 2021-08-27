‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta to become Airbnb rental

A mansion featured in the popular Netflix series “Cobra Kai” season one is being sold and will become an Airbnb.
The sale price, which is pending, is $2.4 million. The story broke on TMZ.
The 9,214-square-foot home in Marietta, built in 2008, has the clay-tile roof fashionable in Encino, California, where the show is largely fictionally based. It’s where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his family reside, a sign of his success as a car dealer. He later uses his home as the site of his revived Miyagi-Do karate dojo to compete against Cobra Kai.
Chad Carrodus, the real estate agent at Ansley Real Estate who is handling the sale, said in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the unspecified new owners have been contacted regarding filming there for season five. He said exteriors of the home were used for seasons two through four.
Season four is coming out on Netflix in December. Production of season five is set to begin this fall.
The mansion, which went on sale in April, has six bedrooms and 6½ baths and sits on 1.1 acres.
