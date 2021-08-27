‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta to become Airbnb rental

The sale price, which is pending, is $2.4 million. The story broke on TMZ.

The 9,214-square-foot home in Marietta, built in 2008, has the clay-tile roof fashionable in Encino, California, where the show is largely fictionally based. It’s where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his family reside, a sign of his success as a car dealer. He later uses his home as the site of his revived Miyagi-Do karate dojo to compete against Cobra Kai.