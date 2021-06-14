ajc logo
CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Eason Jordan, who helped launch CNN, introduced Christiane Amanpour. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CNN International’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour revealed Monday that she has ovarian cancer.

Amanpour, who spent her first four years at CNN in Atlanta but left in 1987, had taken a month off. She returned today and told her audience that she had successful surgery for the cancer and will undergo several months of chemotherapy.

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnoses,” Amanpour said on CNN International, which is headquartered in Atlanta out of CNN Center. “To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can. To always listen to your bodies. And of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour, 63, also hosts PBS’s global affairs program “Amanpour & Company,” which was launched in 2018, replacing Charlie Rose’s long-running interview program. She has been at CNN for most of the past 37 years and now works out of the London bureau.

She was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame in 2018.

