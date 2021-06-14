CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour diagnosed with ovarian cancer

Amanpour, who spent her first four years at CNN in Atlanta but left in 1987, had taken a month off. She returned today and told her audience that she had successful surgery for the cancer and will undergo several months of chemotherapy.

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnoses,” Amanpour said on CNN International, which is headquartered in Atlanta out of CNN Center. “To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can. To always listen to your bodies. And of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”