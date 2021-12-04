CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN President Jeff Zucker, who has been supportive of Cuomo in the past, sent out a memo to employees Saturday, noting, in part: ”Today, I let Chris Cuomo know that we are ending his employment at CNN. It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved. But as always it was important to me to be upfront with each of you.”

Wednesday, the day after CNN initially suspended Cuomo and took him off the air, Cuomo told listeners on his SiriusXM show the news and said “it hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do,”

“I know they have a process that they think is important,” he added. “I respect that process. So, I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that.”

Cuomo helped his brother Andrew draft statements to read and actively weighed in on strategy debates. He also sought to use his media connections to learn more about how other media was going to cover the case.

In August, he told CNN viewers that he never reported on the scandal or tried to influence CNN’s coverage but he was simply trying “to be there for my brother.”

“I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take,” he said at the time.

Next week, Cuomo’s 9 p.m. slot will be filled by weekend host Michael Smerconish.