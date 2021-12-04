ajc logo
X

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

FILE - In this combination of photos New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this combination of photos New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Revelations of his interventions regarding his brother Andrew Cuomo forced news network’s hand

CNN fired its highest-rated prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday, just a few days after revelations regarding how much he interceded on behalf of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

CNN released this statement: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

The network, which has major operations in Atlanta but bases most of its management and anchors including Cuomo out of New York City, did not say what that “new information” is.

While Cuomo earlier this year acknowledged helping his brother, documents released last week by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed he was even more involved than he had said publicly or to CNN management.

Chris Cuomo, the son of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, joined CNN in 2013 and has been a prime-time host on CNN since 2018.

CNN President Jeff Zucker, who has been supportive of Cuomo in the past, sent out a memo to employees Saturday, noting, in part: ”Today, I let Chris Cuomo know that we are ending his employment at CNN. It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved. But as always it was important to me to be upfront with each of you.”

Wednesday, the day after CNN initially suspended Cuomo and took him off the air, Cuomo told listeners on his SiriusXM show the news and said “it hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do,”

“I know they have a process that they think is important,” he added. “I respect that process. So, I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that.”

Cuomo helped his brother Andrew draft statements to read and actively weighed in on strategy debates. He also sought to use his media connections to learn more about how other media was going to cover the case.

In August, he told CNN viewers that he never reported on the scandal or tried to influence CNN’s coverage but he was simply trying “to be there for my brother.”

“I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take,” he said at the time.

Next week, Cuomo’s 9 p.m. slot will be filled by weekend host Michael Smerconish.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fox 5 sportscaster Bill Hartman retiring for good after half-century
7h ago
A dozen new holiday movies to check out this year
‘Elf on the Shelf’ gets a musical stopping at Fox Theatre Dec. 5
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top