Chubb Rock joins OG 97.9, which adds new weekend remix shows

Brooklyn native Chubb Rock has been juggling radio and his touring career over the past two decades. He first joined the legendary New York station WBLS-FM around 2003. He moved to Atlanta about a decade ago and Majic 107.5/97.5 began airing his “Diggin’ in the Crates” syndicated weekend show. He joined Silas “SiMan” Alexander in 2014 for an afternoon show on Majic.

When Majic in 2018 picked up Ryan Cameron for afternoons, the station offered Chubb and SiMan an evening show. They said no and decided to launch their own syndicated afternoon show, which has yet to be picked up by any Atlanta stations but is currently heard on stations in places like Columbus and Augusta as well as Oklahoma City and Montgomery and Birmingham in Alabama.

SiMan was diagnosed in late spring with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has not been able to work with Chubb Rock while he gets treatment. Chubb Rock is praying for SiMan’s recovery.

“He is one of my closest friends,” Chubb Rock said. “He’s a strong guy. He has the most positive spirit.”

The “Chubb Rock Weekend Warriors” schedule on OG 97.9 is as follows:

FRIDAYS

5-7 p.m.: “Diggin’ In The Crates” with Chubb Rock and The Needle Droppers DJ Feel X and DJ Frost

7-9 p.m.: “The Night Show” with B Paiz, DJ Bro Rabb and Skazz Digga

9-11 p.m.: “House Arrest” with Ant B and Rob Swinga

SATURDAYS

Noon to 2 p.m.: “The Cleanup Woman” with KeKe Rock

2-4 p.m.: “Chocolate City” with DeDe Parker and King Arthur

4-6 p.m.: “Rhythm and Blendz Day Party” with Redd Dread and Lady J

6-8 p.m.: Authentic Caribbean

8-10 p.m.: “Do You Remember When” with Ed The Gemini, DJ Magic, Zioness, Supa B and DJ Redds

10-11 p.m.: “Frozen Vinyl” with DJ Frost

SUNDAYS

Noon to 2 p.m.: “Reggae Show” with Mikey Sparkle

2-3 p.m.: DJ Frost

3-5 p.m.: “Diggin’ in The Crates” with Chubb Rock and The Needle Droppers DJ Feel X and DJ Frost