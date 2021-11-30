Chris Tucker doing six shows at Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Norcross Dec. 7-9

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry. Phones will be locked up in magnetic Yondr pouches.

Tucker, 50, best known for his “Rush Hour” films and movies like “Friday” and “Money Talks,” last aired a comedy stand-up special in 2015 on Netflix called “Chris Tucker: Live.”

The 90-minute concert was shot at Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The high-energy, highly physical show opened with Tucker dancing to James Brown’s “Sex Machine,” then jumped into dating and his criteria for what he wants in a mate.

“You have to be more than fine ... You’ve got to be able to fill out a 1099,” he told the crowd, alluding to his much publicized tax debts with the IRS. Then he added: “That’s the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me out with my taxes.”