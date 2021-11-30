ajc logo
X

Chris Tucker doing six shows at Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Norcross Dec. 7-9

Actor, comedian and DeKalb County native Chris Tucker speaks during the county's vaccination event on Saturday, Oct. 2. SPECIAL PHOTO
Caption
Actor, comedian and DeKalb County native Chris Tucker speaks during the county's vaccination event on Saturday, Oct. 2. SPECIAL PHOTO

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta comedy legend Chris Tucker is doing six shows at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross from Dec. 7 to 9.

A pre-sale started Monday with tickets on sale for $52.50 before fees.

The venue holds 240 people.

When a stand-up comedian as big as Tucker does a venue this small, it’s typically to test out new material for a potential special.

Gary Abdo, the theater owner, declined to comment.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry. Phones will be locked up in magnetic Yondr pouches.

Tucker, 50, best known for his “Rush Hour” films and movies like “Friday” and “Money Talks,” last aired a comedy stand-up special in 2015 on Netflix called “Chris Tucker: Live.”

The 90-minute concert was shot at Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The high-energy, highly physical show opened with Tucker dancing to James Brown’s “Sex Machine,” then jumped into dating and his criteria for what he wants in a mate.

“You have to be more than fine ... You’ve got to be able to fill out a 1099,” he told the crowd, alluding to his much publicized tax debts with the IRS. Then he added: “That’s the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me out with my taxes.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dino Safari brings animatronic dinosaurs to life at North Point Mall
22h ago
TV best bets with Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Annie...
INTERVIEW: Kim Fields goes ‘survivalist’ in VH1′s ‘Adventures in Christmasing’
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top