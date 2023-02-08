Chris Stapleton back in Atlanta in August for 2023 tour

Chris Stapleton, on the heels of his Grammy appearance celebrating Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, is embarking on a big 2023 tour that will include a stop at Ameris Bank Amphiteatre in Alpharetta on Friday, Aug. 25.
He is also going to sing the national anthem this Sunday at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
In other words, it’s smart move for his promoters to place tickets on sale this week. Prices start at about $64. Pre-sale is happening now with tickets for the general public available Friday on Ticketmaster.
The Atlanta date will be the conclusion of his 33-city tour, which will span five months.
He’s going to have different opening acts depending on the date. In Alpharetta, the openers will be Marcus King and Allen Stone.
Stapleton headlined the second ATLive date this past November at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He previously performed at Ameris in 2021 and has performed there multiple times in recent years.
CHRIS STAPLETON 2023 TOUR DATES
- March 16 — Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo, NRG Stadium
- March 17 — Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater
- March 18 — Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater
- April 26 — El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*
- April 27 — Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*
- April 29 — Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
- April 30 — Indio, CA—Stagecoach
- May 6 — Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†
- May 27 — Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
- June 1 — Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡
- June 2 — Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡
- June 3 — Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†
- June 8 — Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+
- June 9 — Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+
- June 15 — Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§
- June 16 — Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§
- June 17 — Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†
- June 22 — Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§
- June 23 — Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§
- June 24 — Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†
- July 6 — Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§
- July 8 — Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival
- July 13 — Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#
- July 14 — Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
- July 15 — Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#
- July 19 — Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**
- July 20 — St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
- July 21-22 — Cullman, AL—Rock the South
- July 28 — Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
- July 29 — Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†
- August 5 —Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†
- Aug. 10 — Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
- Aug. 11 — Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**
- Aug. 17 —Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡
- Aug. 19 — Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
- Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††
*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty
§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
# with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone
**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone
