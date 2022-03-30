Chris Rock adds a second show at the Fox July 30

Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour” received an unexpected boost by the Oscar slap and he has added a second date at the Fox Theatre July 30 after the July 29 date sold out.
The tickets for the second show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Foxtheatre.org. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $150 before fees.
This is part of a 30-city tour that runs through the fall. He will be in Boston tonight where third-party tickets are starting at a whopping $818 on some sites. The curiosity to see what he has to say about what happened at the Oscars is high given that he has said nothing to this point.
Rock in 2017 sold out the Fox Theatre for three shows so there is a chance he could add a third show. His tour schedule leaves room for him to do so.
