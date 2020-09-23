Center Stage socially distanced stand-up comedy deemed a success

Ian Aber hosted the opening weekend of the Laughing Skull Best of Comedy Showcase at Center Stage, socially distanced. Here he is on Saturday, September 19, 2020. CR: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Greg Behrens, a Buford resident who was one of the stand-up comics, said he enjoyed the setup. “It was awesome,” he said. “It’s ideal. I always wanted to play Center Stage, even at minimum capacity. It’s the best we can do right now. The line up is all my friends. It’s nice to see people!”

Some of the comics on Saturday night addressed life during a pandemic. “I quit my job to pursue stand-up comedy on March 7,” Behrens said on stage. “What a great time to go into public speaking as a career. If you’re like me, my mom is very disappointed in you.”

Nobody brought up anything overtly political. One of the comics, former tech executive Paul Ollinger, said there is very little to gain from going political. He was unsure how a small crowd in such a big place might impact his set but he said overall, it felt normal.

“It was much better than I was expecting,” Ollinger said. “It felt like a legit room and a good crowd.”

Mindy Beauregard of Acworth said when she and her husband Christian got the email about the show from Center Stage, they were encouraged by the safety protocols and said the staff did an excellent job. “We felt very safe,” she said, stating the highlight was “just laughing. We need to laugh right now."

Chris Tucker made a surprise appearance September 18, 2020 at Center Stage for the first socially distanced Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase. CR: HillyMonster Photography Credit: HillyMonster Photography Credit: HillyMonster Photography

Center Stage hosted stand-up comedy shows on the weekend of September 18-19, 2020 at greatly reduced capacity and social distance, with masks required (though people could take them off to drink.) CR: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

IF YOU GO

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays

$20-$30 individual seats, $140 for four on tables on the floor

Center Stage

1374 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.

centerstage-atlanta.com