Celebs with Atlanta ties in ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ special on Hulu: Ryan Seacrest, Ne-Yo, Raven-Symoné, Shaq

“Schoolhouse Rock was part of my melodic education,” Ne-Yo, 43, said on the special. “I actually learned some stuff. I really did!”

Symone, 37, said the creators understood “music is complicated and these complicated things like interjections or multiplication tables, you put some music to it, and it becomes a part of you.”

Part-time Atlanta resident Shaquille O’Neal also sang a bit of “Conjunction Junction.” “I love it because all kids love trains so when the song took us to the railroad yard with the little conductor and his cap, hooking up the boxcars with his three favorite words ‘and, ‘but’ and ‘or,’ it all made sense,” he said. “It was fun and it was learning. But it wasn’t like school.”

The special is now available on demand on Hulu.