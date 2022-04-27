Cee Lo Green celebrates James Brown with tribute show at The Eastern June 24

Atlanta’s Cee Lo Green is going to honor his hero and fellow Georgian James Brown with a 75-minute tribute show that comes to the Eastern in Atlanta June 24.
He plans 27 songs including Brown classics “I Feel Good,” “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and “Sex Machine” as well as several of his own hits such as “Crazy,” “Fool for You” and “Forget You.”
In a press release, Green said: “I’ve always felt deeply connected to James Brown on a musical level and beyond. He’s been a mentor, teacher and literally a godfather to me throughout my career and I remain humble as I embark upon this embodiment.”
Green, who has spent a year prepping the show, said he is studying Brown from the video archives from Brown’s estate to ensure it feels authentic, right down to Brown’s extravagant wardrobe. He will also use selected video of Brown as a backdrop.
He was inspired to do the show after teaching a music history class at Paine College in Brown’s hometown of Augusta.
The tribute show dubbed “Soul Brotha #100″ begins April 29 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
TOUR DATES
April 29, Friday – “Soul Brotha #100″
New Orleans, LA
Jazz & Heritage Festival
May 28, Saturday – CeeLo Green Show
Montgomery, AL
Thank You Concert
June 4, Saturday - “Soul Brotha #100″
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach Jazz Festival
June 24, Friday - “Soul Brotha #100″
Atlanta, GA
The Eastern
June 25, Saturday – CeeLo Green Show
Fort Benning, GA
Independence Celebration
July 9, Saturday - CeeLo Green Show
Ft Wayne, IN
Three Rivers Festival
August 11, Thursday - “Soul Brotha #100″
New York, NY
Summer Stage Central Park
Sept 10, Saturday - “Soul Brotha #100″
Rio De Janeiro, Brasil
Rock In Rio
Sept 16, Friday - “Soul Brotha #100″
Telluride, CO
Telluride Blues Festival
Sept 18, Sunday - “Soul Brotha #100″
San Diego, CA
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
