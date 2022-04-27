BreakingNews
Former DeKalb school superintendent says she was blindsided by firing
Cee Lo Green celebrates James Brown with tribute show at The Eastern June 24

Cee Lo Green will honor James Brown with a tribute show that comes to The Eastern in Atlanta June 24. AJC ARCHIVE

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
He will hit several other cities as well including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 29.

Atlanta’s Cee Lo Green is going to honor his hero and fellow Georgian James Brown with a 75-minute tribute show that comes to the Eastern in Atlanta June 24.

He plans 27 songs including Brown classics “I Feel Good,” “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and “Sex Machine” as well as several of his own hits such as “Crazy,” “Fool for You” and “Forget You.”

Tickets are available at axs.com for $39.50 to $59.50.

In a press release, Green said: “I’ve always felt deeply connected to James Brown on a musical level and beyond. He’s been a mentor, teacher and literally a godfather to me throughout my career and I remain humble as I embark upon this embodiment.”

Green, who has spent a year prepping the show, said he is studying Brown from the video archives from Brown’s estate to ensure it feels authentic, right down to Brown’s extravagant wardrobe. He will also use selected video of Brown as a backdrop.

He was inspired to do the show after teaching a music history class at Paine College in Brown’s hometown of Augusta.

The tribute show dubbed “Soul Brotha #100″ begins April 29 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

TOUR DATES

April 29, Friday“Soul Brotha #100″

New Orleans, LA

Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 28, Saturday – CeeLo Green Show

Montgomery, AL

Thank You Concert

June 4, Saturday - “Soul Brotha #100″

Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Jazz Festival

June 24, Friday - “Soul Brotha #100″

Atlanta, GA

The Eastern

June 25, Saturday – CeeLo Green Show

Fort Benning, GA

Independence Celebration

July 9, Saturday - CeeLo Green Show

Ft Wayne, IN

Three Rivers Festival

August 11, Thursday - “Soul Brotha #100″

New York, NY

Summer Stage Central Park

Sept 10, Saturday - “Soul Brotha #100″

Rio De Janeiro, Brasil

Rock In Rio

Sept 16, Friday - “Soul Brotha #100″

Telluride, CO

Telluride Blues Festival

Sept 18, Sunday - “Soul Brotha #100″

San Diego, CA

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

