Cee Lo Green celebrates James Brown with tribute show at The Eastern June 24

In a press release, Green said: “I’ve always felt deeply connected to James Brown on a musical level and beyond. He’s been a mentor, teacher and literally a godfather to me throughout my career and I remain humble as I embark upon this embodiment.”

Green, who has spent a year prepping the show, said he is studying Brown from the video archives from Brown’s estate to ensure it feels authentic, right down to Brown’s extravagant wardrobe. He will also use selected video of Brown as a backdrop.