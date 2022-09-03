CBS46 changing call letters, redubbing itself Atlanta News First

It’s part of a rebranding campaign by new owners Atlanta-based Gray Television, which took over the station, along with Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV), last December after purchasing Meredith Corp.’s TV stations.

Gray is trying to reinvigorate CBS46, a longtime ratings laggard under Meredith and has gone on a hiring spree this year with the intent of growing its newsroom by the end of the year by at least 40 people. Recently, its local news operation has seen a lift in ratings against NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) but remains behind leaders WSB-TV (Channel 2 Action News) and Fox 5 (WAGA-TV).