Catching up with ‘American Idol’ alum and Christian artist Danny Gokey

Besides charity, Gokey has been focusing on getting back on the road. A balladeer at heart with songs like “Hope in Front of Me” and “Tell Your Heart To Beat Again,” he can now sell out 1,500-seat theaters.

With most of 2020 and 2021 a dead zone for touring due to the pandemic, Gokey made up for it by playing 200-plus concerts in 2022. This year, he’s paring back to a more manageable 80 dates with plans to record a new album.

“I want to make my Grammy-winning album,” he said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This doesn’t mean I’m going to win one. I just want to make a Grammy-caliber album.” He plans to use successful producers he’s worked with in the past as well as new ones and focus on topics that may not be traditional Christian music subject matter. “There are some risks I want to take,” he said.

From a genre perspective, he has expanded his reach into the Latin market. His first wife Sophia Martinez, who died of congenital heart disease right before he auditioned for “American Idol” in 2009, was Puerto Rican. His current wife Leyicet Peralt is Cuban-Caribbean. “I’m a white guy who speaks Spanish,” he said. “I’ve had some pretty good success in Latin America. I’m doing my first bookings in the Spanish world.”