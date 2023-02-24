X
Dark Mode Toggle

Catching up with ‘American Idol’ alum and Christian artist Danny Gokey

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
He gave away diapers in McDonough Feb. 18

Danny Gokey, 14 years removed from his long stint on “American Idol,” has become one of the bigger stars in the Christian pop/rock world.

Gokey, who finished third on season 8 of “American Idol,” has generated enough top 10 Christian hits over the past decade that he can’t fit them all in his 75-minute set, a good problem to have for any artist. He is currently on tour and performed last week at Eagle’s Landing Baptist Church in McDonough, the same church where Christian rock band Casting Crowns originated.

This past Sunday, he also donated $20,000 in diapers and grocery store gift cards in McDonough to parents who need them through his new non-profit Better Than I Found It, which is also being spun into a TV series.

Gokey previously ran a nonprofit that operated a homeless shelter but has now shifted to give money to changemakers in different communities.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Besides charity, Gokey has been focusing on getting back on the road. A balladeer at heart with songs like “Hope in Front of Me” and “Tell Your Heart To Beat Again,” he can now sell out 1,500-seat theaters.

With most of 2020 and 2021 a dead zone for touring due to the pandemic, Gokey made up for it by playing 200-plus concerts in 2022. This year, he’s paring back to a more manageable 80 dates with plans to record a new album.

“I want to make my Grammy-winning album,” he said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This doesn’t mean I’m going to win one. I just want to make a Grammy-caliber album.” He plans to use successful producers he’s worked with in the past as well as new ones and focus on topics that may not be traditional Christian music subject matter. “There are some risks I want to take,” he said.

From a genre perspective, he has expanded his reach into the Latin market. His first wife Sophia Martinez, who died of congenital heart disease right before he auditioned for “American Idol” in 2009, was Puerto Rican. His current wife Leyicet Peralt is Cuban-Caribbean. “I’m a white guy who speaks Spanish,” he said. “I’ve had some pretty good success in Latin America. I’m doing my first bookings in the Spanish world.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
11h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
11h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Music is Braves pitcher Spencer Strider’s big hobby
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure
1h ago
INTERVIEW: David Foster, Kat McPhee enjoy touring together as a married couple
6h ago
INTERVIEW: Atlantan Jahi Di’Allo Winston leads Netflix family film ‘We Have a Ghost’
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
1h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top