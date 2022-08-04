California governor Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: stop filming in Georgia

He dubbed California “a freedom state. Freedom to tell your stories. Freedom to access the health services you need, including abortion care. Freedom to love who you love and to ensure that your LGBTQ friends, family and colleagues can proudly be who they are. Freedom from repressive state governments that want to tell you what to believe and threaten you with felonies if you don’t toe the line.”

Newsom in the letter then asked decision-makers to “walk the walk’ and “choose California.”

Companies like Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have not made any public statements regarding Georgia’s abortion laws and have continued to announce new TV and film projects in the state.

About 1,000 TV showrunners have sent letters to big production companies seeking insight into how they plan to protect the rights of employees in states like Georgia when it comes to abortion access. If they don’t get satisfactory answers, it’s unclear if they may start actively avoiding projects in Georgia.