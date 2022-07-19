Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million

Princell Hair, who ran Black News Channel under Khan, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution in 2021 that he was planning to move headquarters to Atlanta. A spokesman for Allen’s company Monday declined to comment about where the Black News Channel will be based once it takes over.

Allen spoke with CableFax about the purchase, saying the network failed in part because cable carriers like Comcast, Charter and Verizon refused to give Black News Channel any “sub fees,” which are given to more popular cable channels like TBS, ESPN and USA Network. New cable networks don’t usually receive such money until they generate enough audience. The Black News Channel’s ratings were tiny, though they did pick up during the Derek Chauvin trial.

“If you really want something to succeed and you don’t want to find it in bankruptcy, and they’re pink slipping 300 Black journalists, yeah, there should have been some sub fees,” Allen told CableFax. “This is the reason I sued the cable industry before for $40 billion. Are you serious? You’re going to pay anywhere from $1-$2 [per subscriber] for other cable networks, but zero for the Black News Channel?”

He also was disappointed that the ad community failed to bolster the network. Non-direct response ad dollars, he said, were less than $2 million for its last 12 months of operation.