Briefs: WSB-TV’s schedule goes back to normal Monday after runoff; Cumming’s Kelli Giddish leaves ‘SVU’; Crash Clark not going to 99X

Credit: Scott Gries/NBC Credit: Scott Gries/NBC

Cumming native Kelli Giddish bowed out of “Law & Order: SVU” after 12 seasons on Thursday.

She has played Det. Amanda Rollins since 2011. Her character married Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and chose to leave the squad for a teaching job.

Cumming, in an interview with Variety, said she loved her character and all the dimensions she got to play over that time period.

“I started playing her in my late 20s, so I’ve played her in three decades of my life, which is nuts. It’s insane,” she said. “With playing someone as multi-faceted as Rollins, I got to play all kinds of different things — down and out, on top, joyful, doubtful, scared, triumphant. I got to do the gambit.”

Reports have not been clear whether she was let go or if she’s leaving on her own volition. She did tell Variety that “my side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline.”

***

Credit: 11ALI Credit: 11ALI

With the return of 99X and an upcoming slate of on-air staff, rumors immediately swirled who would come back early next year.

One major player from the core 99X years ― Christopher “Crash” Clark ― on social media said this past week that he is staying put at television station 11Alive, where he has been a morning traffic guy since 2014.

“No, I have NOT been contacted to rejoin the old/new 99X,” he wrote. “I’m happily under contract at 11Alive as Atlanta’s Traffic Expert.”

So far, Atlanta-based Cumulus Media has not said who will be on air starting Jan. 3, but rumors have swirled that the station is trying to resurrect some semblance of the original Morning X, which featured Steve Barnes, Leslie Fram and Jimmy Baron. Axel Lowe, the longtime 99X afternoon host, stayed on when Cumulus started Rock 100.5 and is likely to stick around for the revamped version.

Yvonne Monet, who hosted a weekend dance show for 99X in the 1990s, is currently a midday host at sister top 40 station Q99.7. And the chief content officer at Cumulus, Brian Phillips, started 99X 30 years ago.

Another key player from 99X’s prime time is currently at a rival station: Steve Craig is morning host at 97.1/The River and also curates a secondary station called The Other Side of the River on 97.7, heard online and in parts of Gwinnett County. And Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb, two key latter-day hosts at the station, are now host a hugely successful sports talk morning show in Boston.