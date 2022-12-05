WSB-TV rakes in the most political ad money of any TV station in the nation in 2022

The Atlanta ABC affiliate, which is the highest rated broadcast TV station in town, has pocketed more than $86 million in political ad dollars so far this year, according to data from the ad tracker AdImpact. Georgia is a battleground state and the Senate race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker has been especially heated.

With the two in a runoff, the ads have continued to inundate the airwaves for the past month. WSB-TV in September added a temporary 3 p.m. newscast and for a brief time even added 10 extra minutes to its 11 p.m. newscast to fit in more of these ads.