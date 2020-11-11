Briefs: WarnerMedia staff cuts, Alton Brown reveals political affiliation; ‘WandaVision’ preview

***

Alton Brown said he is a Republican but not a fan of Donald Trump. Credit: Food Network Credit: Food Network

Atlanta culinary expert and “Good Eats” provocateur Alton Brown for the first time revealed his political affiliation on Twitter, noting he has voted Republican most of his life but is no fan of Donald Trump.

“I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative,” he tweeted. “I want to believe there are still ‘very fine’ people on both sides of the aisle but ... if #GOP leaders don’t get their collective noses out of that man’s [expletive], we’re gonna have words.”

This led to fans on Twitter both supporting him and finding this news problematic.

When a fan expressed disappointment in his party affiliation, he responded: “Frankly, you have no right to be disappointed in me. None whatsoever,” Brown hit back. “I have used my own platform to speak my mind. You may dislike me, certainly but disappointment in me should be reserved for say... bad recipes.”

"WandaVision" is a new upcoming Disney+ TV series debuting this winter. It was shot at Trillith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia. CR: Disney+ Credit: Disney+ Credit: Disney+

“WandaVision,” a new irreverent Disney+ Marvel series shot at what is now called Trillith Studios in Fayetteville, will feature episodes that pay homage to suburban family sitcoms of yore. The first episode is filmed completely in black and white before a live audience, according to Entertainment Weekly, which visited the set when it was shot pre-pandemic. (The cast and crew had to finish the six-episode series in October under COVID protocols.)

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” explains “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer to EW. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”

Elizabeth Olsen plays a witch Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany is Vision, her sweet android, part of the Marvel Comics universe.

The show is expected to debut sometime this winter, but Disney has not announced a specific date.