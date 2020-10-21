Briefs: TMZ says Bravo bowed out of Cynthia Bailey’s wedding; September radio ratings; ‘The Cube’ shooting in Atlanta

News/Talk WSB has remained the No. 1 station all year in overall ratings and continued to do so in the latest Nielsen ratings, which largely covers August and early September.

The classic rock station 97.1/The River landed at No. 1 in the key 25-54 demographic and also the younger 18-34 age group.

Among morning shows, WSB host Scott Slade was tops for all adults and those between the ages 25 and 54 and men 25 to 54. The Bert Show at Q99.7 was the most popular show for women ages 25 to 54. John Fricke and Hugh Douglas, the morning hosts for 92.9/The Game, were tops among 18 to 34-year-olds.

Adult pop station Star 94 changed its format to an oldies rhythmic pop bent after this latest monthly ratings report. Its last full month ratings were relatively weak with a 2.0 share, well behind that of other pop stations B98.5 (4.3), Q99.7 (3.7) and Power 96.1 (3.2).

The pandemic has impacted some stations and shows more than others. For example, 90.1/WABE-FM’s numbers are significantly lower than they were a year ago. Also, Rickey Smiley’s morning show on Hot 107.9 is doing much worse than it was in 2019, ranking 18th overall and 10th in the key 18-to-34 demo.

On the other hand, gospel station Praise 102.5 has seen its strongest ratings in years recently, ranking at No. 7.

Here are the top 20 radio stations

(This ranking is based on Nielsen ratings covering Aug. 12 to Sept. 9 Mon-Friday 6 a.m. to midnight.)

1. 95.5/750 WSB 10.6

2. 97.1/The River 8.5

3. Kiss 104.1 7.5

4. V-103 5.5

5. Majic 107.5/97.5 5.4

6. B98.5 4.3

7. Praise 102.5 4.2

8. 94.9/The Bull 4.0

9. Q99.7 3.7

10. Fish 104.7 3.2

10. Power 96.1 3.2

12. 92.9/The Game 3.1

13. K-Love 106.7 2.9

14. Hot 107.9 2.8

15. Kicks 101.5 2.7

16. 90.1/WABE-FM 2.6

17. 91.1 Jazz 2.0

17. Rock 100.5 2.0

17. Star 94 2.0

20. Streetz 94.5 1.7

Here are the top morning shows:

1. Scott Slade, WSB 13.6

2. Steve Craig, The River 7.9

3. Steve Harvey, Majic 6.2

4. Toni Moore, Kiss 5.6

5. Bert Show, Q99.7 5.5

6. Morning Culture with Big Tigger, V-103 5.2

7. Get Up! With Erica Campbell, Praise 102.5 4.5

8. Tad & Drex, B98.5 3.8

9. John & Hugh, The Game 3.5

10. Morning Edition, WABE 3.4

10. Kevin & Taylor 3.4

12. Hugh Hewitt, 920/WGKA-AM 3.2

13. Kincaid & Dallas, Kicks 2.9

14. Spencer & Kristen, The Bull 2.8

15. PK in the Morning, Power 2.6

16. Bailey and Southside, Rock 100.5 2.5

17. Skip and Amy, K-Love 2.2

18. Rickey Smiley, 2.0

19. The Front Row, 680/The Fan 1.8

20. Enrique Santos, Z105.7 1.6

25-54 demographic

1. River 8.8

2. V-103 7.4

3. Majic 6.8

4. WSB 6.6

5. Kiss 6.3

6. Q100 4.8

7. B98.5 4.1

8. Bull and Praise 4.0

10. Hot 3.9

11. Power 3.5

12. Fish 3.3

13. The Game 3.2

14. WABE 2.9

15. Rock 2.8

16. K-Love 2.6

17. Streetz 2.4

18. Star 2.1

19. Kicks 1.9

20. Z105.7 1.9

Mornings 25-54 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays

1. Scott Slade, WSB 9..9

2. Morning Culture with Big Tigger, V-103 7.5

3. Bert Show, Q99.7 7.1

4 (tie) Steve Craig, The River; Steve Harvey, Majic 6.7

6. Toni Moore, Kiss 4.9

7. (tie) Bailey & Southside, Rock; Kevin & Taylor, Fish; Erica Campbell, Praise 4.0

10. Tad & Drex, B98.5 3.6

11. John & Hugh, The Game 3.2

12. Morning Edition, WABE 2.8

13. Spencer & Kristen, Bull 2.6

14 (tie). Rickey Smiley, Hot; PK, Power 2.5

16 (tie) Skip and Amy K-Love; Morning Takeover, Streetz 2.4

18. Enrique Santos, Z105.7, 2.3

19 (tie). Kincade & Dallas, Kicks; The Front Row, 680/The Fan 1.8

SOURCE: Nielsen

A British game show is being converted in America and is being shot in Atlanta. CR: The Cube Credit: The Cube Credit: The Cube

WarnerMedia is shooting a new game show “The Cube” in Atlanta hosted by NBA Legend Dwyane Wade

The press release did not identify where the game show will actually land, though it could potentially air on HBO Max, TNT, truTV and/or TBS.

The original British version featured individuals. This revamp will highlight pairs of contestants who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination inside a glass box (“The Cube”) as they attempt seemingly simple physical tasks. Many of the challenges in Britain featured balls.

Working against the clock, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the jackpot. The ten-episode, 60-minute series is slated to premiere next year.

The updated series will introduce a “helping-hand” component, a call-to-action for Wade to enter “The Cube” and compete on behalf of the contestant.