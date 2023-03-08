Briefs: ‘The Resident’ auction; Trilith Studios’ $1 million charity ball; Rutledge Wood’s NBC Hot Wheels show

Other props for sale: furniture, lighting, decor, linens, kitchen, bikes, bathroom vanities, guitars and cafeteria items.

***

Credit: Gobi Photography Credit: Gobi Photography

Trilith last Friday raised its goal of $1 million for local charities in Fayette County during its Reel People Care Gala at the studio.

This annual gala, the brainchild of Chick-fil-A chairman and Trilith leader Dan Cathy in 2014, will bestow the monies to 15 nonprofits.

They are (AVPRIDE) Association of Village Pride, Bloom, Christian City, ClearWater Academy, Coco’s Cupboard, The Eden Project, Fayette Fire Foundation, Fayette Senior Services, The Forest School, Leap for Literacy, Midwest Food Bank, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Promise Place, Southern Conservation Trust and Two Sparrows Village.

Frank Patterson, who runs Trilith Studios, said at the event that Trilith also shoots promotional videos for each of the nonprofits pro bono so they can better tell their stories to potential donors and sponsors.

“Every penny at this event goes directly to the nonprofits,” Patterson said. Sponsors and Trilith itself cover the costs of putting the gala together.

“This is my favorite night of the year,” he added. “I love this.”

Trilith is currently building out eight more soundstages. By August, they will have 32 soundstages, the most of any studio in metro Atlanta.

And it’s halfway through building out the planned community part of Trilith. There are now 1,000 residents, about 40% of whom are in the film business. A hotel is being built as well as an 1,800-seat indoor auditorium. There is already an array of restaurants and shops on the main street.

Rob Parker, president of Trilith Development, said the residential area integrates tiny homes, treehouses, townhomes and stand-alone homes, which he said is unusual. There are in total 260 apartments and 263 private residences so far.

While he said Trilith tries to keep prices affordable, the marketplace, inflation and demand have made everything pricier. “When you create something special, it will rise in value,” he said.

Half the residences are rental apartments, some with leases as short as three months to accommodate temporary crew members.

***

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Peachtree City’s Rutledge Wood, host of Netflix’s “Floor is Lava,” is going to host NBC’s new car makeover competition show “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.”

The 10-episode series gives fans of the childhood toy the opportunity to rebuild a nostalgic car from their past into a life-sized Hot Wheels creation.

In each episode, two contestants will use personal stories and pop culture touchstones to transform their car into a Hot Wheels. They’ll receive help from a team of technicians known as “The Car Pool.” To raise the stakes of the competition, the show has thrown in a larger-than-life vending machine known as the the Inspirationator 5000 that will rev up in each episode to present the contestants with a twist in the road.

The show will feature a rotating panel of celebrity guest judges joining resident experts Hertrech Eugene Jr., an influencer in car culture and the drift scene, and Dalal Elsheikh, a designer for the Ford Motor Company and Hot Wheels brand ambassador.

Fox already has a competition show based on a childhood toy: “Lego Masters,” which is shot in metro Atlanta.