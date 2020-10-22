Briefs: ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ revival; Archer renewed for season 12; ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure passes

“Smokey and the Bandit” may be coming back.
Universal Content Productions is reviving the concept, which included a 1977 film and a 1980 sequel starring Burt Reynolds and Sally Field. Both films were shot in Georgia.
The original movie was a huge smash, generating $126.7 million in domestic box office gross, the second most of any film in 1977 behind only “Star Wars.” The sequel only pulled in $66 million but was still one of the top 10 grossing films of 1980.
There is no network or streaming service attached yet, and casting has not been established.
The producers include David Gordon Green, creator of “Pineapple Express” and HBO’s “Eastbound and Down," and actor Danny McBride. Seth MacFarlane of “Family Guy” fame will be involved as well.
According to the press release, “the new take is inspired by the genre of ’70s and ’80s drive-in double features and explores the crossroads where humble realities meet those larger-than-life in a blast of tailpipe exhaust.”
Green said: “Growing up in the South, 'Smokey and the Bandit’ as an iconic franchise for me. The legacy of these characters is a playground of swagger and sass that I’m excited to dig into.”
FXX has renewed Atlanta-produced animated series “Archer” for a 12th season, slated to debut in 2021. It will air on FXX and FX on Hulu.
FX said ratings are up this season, averaging 2.43 million across multiple platforms, up 32% from season 10. The eighth and final episode this season will air Oct. 28. The show debuted in 2009.
Sterling Archer, the lead character, returns to the spy world this season after a three-year coma. Among the Atlanta voice actors include Amber Nash as Pam Poovey and Lucky Yates as Dr. Krieger. The series was created by Adam Reed, who co-founded Atlanta’s Floyd County Productions, which produces the series.
Veteran ESPN NFL reporter Vaughn McClure died in Atlanta earlier this month at the age of 48.
The reason for his death was not released, but he had been actively covering the Atlanta Falcons until he passed Oct. 15.
He joined ESPN in 2013, writing for ESPN.com and appeared on both ESPN TV and radio, covering the Atlanta Falcons for the network.
“We all loved Vaughn,” said John Pluym, senior deputy editor for digital NFL coverage at ESPN, a few days ago. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters... We’ve heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”
The Falcons, in a statement, said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He was an earnest, thoughtful reporter who had a passion for his craft and the relationships he held. He will be missed dearly, and we are holding his family, friends and associates in our thoughts and prayers.”
He covered the Chicago Bears for the Chicago Tribune before joining ESPN.