Briefs: ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ revival; Archer renewed for season 12; ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure passes

According to the press release, “the new take is inspired by the genre of ’70s and ’80s drive-in double features and explores the crossroads where humble realities meet those larger-than-life in a blast of tailpipe exhaust.”

Green said: “Growing up in the South, 'Smokey and the Bandit’ as an iconic franchise for me. The legacy of these characters is a playground of swagger and sass that I’m excited to dig into.”

***

ARCHER — "The Orpheus Gambit" — Season 11, Episode 1 (Airs Sept. 16) Pictured: Algernop Krieger (voice of Lucky Yates), Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin). CR: FXX Credit: FXX Credit: FXX

FXX has renewed Atlanta-produced animated series “Archer” for a 12th season, slated to debut in 2021. It will air on FXX and FX on Hulu.

FX said ratings are up this season, averaging 2.43 million across multiple platforms, up 32% from season 10. The eighth and final episode this season will air Oct. 28. The show debuted in 2009.

Sterling Archer, the lead character, returns to the spy world this season after a three-year coma. Among the Atlanta voice actors include Amber Nash as Pam Poovey and Lucky Yates as Dr. Krieger. The series was created by Adam Reed, who co-founded Atlanta’s Floyd County Productions, which produces the series.

***

Vaughn McClure of ESPN passed at age 48. Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Veteran ESPN NFL reporter Vaughn McClure died in Atlanta earlier this month at the age of 48.

The reason for his death was not released, but he had been actively covering the Atlanta Falcons until he passed Oct. 15.

He joined ESPN in 2013, writing for ESPN.com and appeared on both ESPN TV and radio, covering the Atlanta Falcons for the network.

“We all loved Vaughn,” said John Pluym, senior deputy editor for digital NFL coverage at ESPN, a few days ago. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters... We’ve heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”

The Falcons, in a statement, said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He was an earnest, thoughtful reporter who had a passion for his craft and the relationships he held. He will be missed dearly, and we are holding his family, friends and associates in our thoughts and prayers.”

He covered the Chicago Bears for the Chicago Tribune before joining ESPN.