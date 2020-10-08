Briefs: Pinewood becomes Trilith Studios; ‘Supermarket Sweep’ promo coming to Smyrna Friday; Bounce picks up ‘Greenleaf’

Trilith is an architectural term referencing the three stones at Stonehenge. “It’s a portal, a pathway, a gateway. And a nod to our U.K. heritage,” CEO and part-owner Frank Patterson told Deadline.

Patterson has already turned the space into a creative ecosystem featuring 18 soundstages, 50 film-related businesses, a stand-alone Home Depot and the Georgia Film Academy. A neighboring 235-acre mixed-use development Pinewood Forest has also been renamed Trilith. Combined, the entire master development will encompass 935 acres. A movie theater and hotels are in the works.

He hopes to eventually have 1,400 homes and 5,000 residents on the premises when construction is finished. It will include a multitude of living options, including a gated area of 10 high-end homes for A-list celebrities. About 500 people already live there.

***

Credit: Supermarket Sweep

With ABC bringing back the game show “Supermarket Sweep” October 18, it’s doing a promotional sweep of the nation using an oversized shopping cart.

The cart will stop by Olde Ivy Village at 4330 East-West Connector in Smyrna from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 9.

Leslie Jones, formerly a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, will host this reboot, however, she won’t be in Smyrna. Just the cart for photo ops

On the show, three teams of two put their pop culture knowledge and grocery shopping skills to the test to win prizes. Versions of the show have been around going back to the 1960s.

***

OWN’s “Greenleaf" — the church-based drama which aired its series finale just a few weeks ago and was shot in Atlanta — has been picked up by Atlanta-based Bounce TV.

Bounce began airing “Greenleaf” at 8 p.m. on Sundays this past Sunday.

The free network has also picked up the CW’s “Everybody Hates Chris," which now airs at 7 p.m. weeknights.

Plus, Bounce’s “Saints & Sinners” will pick up former “Greenleaf” cast member Gregory Alan Williams when the show returns in 2021.