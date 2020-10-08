Briefs: Pinewood becomes Trilith Studios; ‘Supermarket Sweep’ promo coming to Smyrna Friday; Bounce picks up ‘Greenleaf’

Fayetteville’s Pinewood Studios, one of the largest studios in North America, has been renamed Trilith Studios.
Last year, the studio owners bought out Pinewood Group U.K.'s ownership share but was allowed to keep the Pinewood name for about 18 months.
River’s Rock, an independently managed trust of the Cathy family, now owns the entire studio. Cathy also runs the popular Chick-fil-A fast-food operations.
The joint venture between the two companies was set up in 2013, five years after Georgia passed tax credit incentives that have drawn hundreds of TV and film productions into the state and turned the state into one of the biggest producers of entertainment content in the world.
Since then, the studio has become home to big-budget films such as “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Panther” and two “Avengers” films. The Disney+ streaming service has also been shooting new TV series there such as “WandaVision,” “Loki" and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier." River’s Rock, which is also investing in its own film and TV productions, plans to continue to host comparable films and shows going forward.
Trilith is an architectural term referencing the three stones at Stonehenge. “It’s a portal, a pathway, a gateway. And a nod to our U.K. heritage,” CEO and part-owner Frank Patterson told Deadline.
Patterson has already turned the space into a creative ecosystem featuring 18 soundstages, 50 film-related businesses, a stand-alone Home Depot and the Georgia Film Academy. A neighboring 235-acre mixed-use development Pinewood Forest has also been renamed Trilith. Combined, the entire master development will encompass 935 acres. A movie theater and hotels are in the works.
He hopes to eventually have 1,400 homes and 5,000 residents on the premises when construction is finished. It will include a multitude of living options, including a gated area of 10 high-end homes for A-list celebrities. About 500 people already live there.
***
Credit: Supermarket Sweep
With ABC bringing back the game show “Supermarket Sweep” October 18, it’s doing a promotional sweep of the nation using an oversized shopping cart.
The cart will stop by Olde Ivy Village at 4330 East-West Connector in Smyrna from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 9.
Leslie Jones, formerly a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, will host this reboot, however, she won’t be in Smyrna. Just the cart for photo ops
On the show, three teams of two put their pop culture knowledge and grocery shopping skills to the test to win prizes. Versions of the show have been around going back to the 1960s.
***
OWN’s “Greenleaf" — the church-based drama which aired its series finale just a few weeks ago and was shot in Atlanta — has been picked up by Atlanta-based Bounce TV.
Bounce began airing “Greenleaf” at 8 p.m. on Sundays this past Sunday.
The free network has also picked up the CW’s “Everybody Hates Chris," which now airs at 7 p.m. weeknights.
Plus, Bounce’s “Saints & Sinners” will pick up former “Greenleaf” cast member Gregory Alan Williams when the show returns in 2021.