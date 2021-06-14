Briefs: Lil Jon, Erick Erickson, Natalie McCann, Molly McCollum

Erick Erickson ranked No. 42 on the Talkers magazine Heavy Hundred most influential radio talk show hosts. WSB Credit: WSB Credit: WSB

In the annual Talkers magazine list of the most influential radio talk-show hosts called the Heavy Hundred, Erick Erickson of WSB radio landed at No. 42. He is the highest ranking talker based out of Georgia and works primarily out of Macon.

He ranked No. 60 last year.

Erickson, who recently offered himself up to syndication, is now on from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays on WSB.

Sean Hannity remains the top ranked talk show host, a spot he has held since 2018. Rush Limbaugh, who ranked No. 2 in 2020, died in February. Dave Ramsey has taken the No. 2 slot and Mark Levin moved up to No. 3. Joe Madison is the top minority talker at No. 5 with Dana Loesch the top woman at No. 6, up from No. 17 a year earlier.

Howard Stern, who signed a five-year extension with Sirius XM in late 2020 that lasts through 2025, fell out of the top 10, falling from No. 7 to No. 11.

Eric Von Haessler, who is heard on WSB from 9 a.m. to noon, landed at No. 87, up from 88 a year ago.

Clark Howard ended his syndicated radio show at the end of 2020 so he’s off the list for the first time after ranking No. 56 in 2020.

Martha Zoller, heard mornings on WDUN-AM/FM in Athens, entered the list for the first time at No. 96.

Talkers uses a subjective array of factors to measure influence, including ratings, revenue, longevity, potential, uniqueness and talent.

***

Natalie McCann has taken over for Katie Beasley on "Good Day Atlanta" on Fox 5. WAGA-TV Credit: WAGA-TV Credit: WAGA-TV

Natalie McCann has replaced Katie Beasley on Fox’s “Good Day Atlanta.”

Beasley announced earlier this year that she was going to leave broadcasting to be a full-time mom after eight years at the station.

Starting last week, McCann began handling morning traffic reports and co-anchored the morning show from 4:30 to 5 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m.

McCann, an Auburn University graduate who joined WAGA-TV in 2015, had previously been a reporter for the show, which runs from 4:30 to 11 a.m. every weekday with a rotating set of anchors. She has also been a fill-in anchor for the morning and noon newscasts.

“As a hometown girl, I’ve watched Fox 5 my whole life, so this is truly a dream come true,” McCann said in a press release. “I’m thankful for this opportunity and excited to continue sharing stories and connecting with the community.”

***

Molly McCollum is now freelancing with The Weather Channel. CBS46 Credit: CBS46 Credit: CBS46

Former CBS46 meteorologist Molly McCollum last week began doing freelance work for Atlanta-based The Weather Channel.

She had been cut from CBS46 in September 2020 during the pandemic. She was with the station for just over two years.

McCollum made the announcement on Twitter.

Hey, is this thing on? 🎤🎤 it’s been a minute since I’ve tweeted but I’m back and so excited for my next adventure! I’m back on-air freelancing on The Weather Channel. Can’t wait to geek out on all things weather all the time. ⚡️ see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/zpTigJCfm3 — Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) June 1, 2021