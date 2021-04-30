Katie Beasley leaving ‘Good Day Atlanta’ after eight years

Katie Beasley is leaving “Good Day Atlanta” on Fox 5 in June after eight years.
Beasley, on “Good Day Atlanta” Friday, said, “I simply want to share more mornings at home with my family. I know this time with my children is precious, and I don’t want to miss any of it. So right now, that means taking a step back from this career I love to really focus on being a wife and mother.”
Katie married her high school sweetheart in 2013, gave birth to a daughter in 2015 and welcomed a son in 2018.
Her last day at Fox 5 will be June 4. She has provided traffic reports and has been co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour, which launched two years ago.
“My dream growing up was to deliver the news in my hometown, and I will always be grateful to Fox 5 for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Beasley said. “You welcomed me into your homes from day one, and I can never say thank you enough for the love, kindness and support you have shown me and my family over the years.”
She added: “My family isn’t going anywhere. Atlanta is home and always will be. So hopefully we can stay connected on social media, as I navigate this new chapter in my life.”
Beasley grew up in Cherokee County and graduated from the University of Georgia. Before joining Fox 5, she was an anchor at WRDW-TV in Augusta.