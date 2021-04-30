ajc logo
Katie Beasley leaving ‘Good Day Atlanta’ after eight years

Katie Beasley is leaving Fox 5 Atlanta after eight years in June 2021. Courtesy: Fox 5 Facebook profile pic
Radio & TV Talk Blog | 45 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
She said she wants to spend more time with her family

Katie Beasley is leaving “Good Day Atlanta” on Fox 5 in June after eight years.

Beasley, on “Good Day Atlanta” Friday, said, “I simply want to share more mornings at home with my family. I know this time with my children is precious, and I don’t want to miss any of it. So right now, that means taking a step back from this career I love to really focus on being a wife and mother.”

Katie married her high school sweetheart in 2013, gave birth to a daughter in 2015 and welcomed a son in 2018.

Her last day at Fox 5 will be June 4. She has provided traffic reports and has been co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour, which launched two years ago.

“My dream growing up was to deliver the news in my hometown, and I will always be grateful to Fox 5 for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Beasley said. “You welcomed me into your homes from day one, and I can never say thank you enough for the love, kindness and support you have shown me and my family over the years.”

She added: “My family isn’t going anywhere. Atlanta is home and always will be. So hopefully we can stay connected on social media, as I navigate this new chapter in my life.”

Beasley grew up in Cherokee County and graduated from the University of Georgia. Before joining Fox 5, she was an anchor at WRDW-TV in Augusta.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

