Katie Beasley leaving ‘Good Day Atlanta’ after eight years

Beasley, on “Good Day Atlanta” Friday, said, “I simply want to share more mornings at home with my family. I know this time with my children is precious, and I don’t want to miss any of it. So right now, that means taking a step back from this career I love to really focus on being a wife and mother.”

Katie married her high school sweetheart in 2013, gave birth to a daughter in 2015 and welcomed a son in 2018.