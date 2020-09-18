CBS46 suffers staff cutbacks amid the pandemic

The creative services team, which is responsible for on-air news promos, sales segments and graphics, was dissolved. Meredith, which owns CBS46, is consolidating that work in hubs in Nashville and Phoenix.

In a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the company said: “Meredith announced initiatives to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and position our business for future growth. They include cost-control measures as well as a reallocation of resources to higher-growth areas. These decisions are always difficult to make, and we will miss our colleagues. We are appreciative of their contributions to CBS46 and our Atlanta viewers and wish them well in the future.”