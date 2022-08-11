Briefs: Kenan Thompson hosting Emmys; Siman’s family starts foundation; new morning host on Xtra 106.3

The family of revered former radio host Sila “SiMan” Alexander, who died in March of pancreatic cancer in age 58, has started a charity foundation to honor their father’s legacy.

Dubbed The Silas SiMan Alexander Stay Positive Foundation, it will feature a series of Labor Day kickoff events including a 5K walk/fun at Stone Mountain Park Saturday morning, a free health fair at 850 Oak Street in Atlanta mid-afternoon and an All-White Day Party at Monticello-ATL in Marietta on Sunday. (More details here.)

Alexander worked in Atlanta radio for decades and is a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee. Over the years, he was a jock at WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 102.5 and Majic 107.5/97.5. He DJed countless nightclub gigs and for a few years, he hosted a late afternoon syndicated show with rap legend Chubb Rock.

As his family noted in a press release, “SiMan’s cheerful outlook, generous spirit, and his unmatched love of community resonated in everything he did, and this weekend of activities will create an atmosphere of wellness and positivity through its signature events for the community that speak to exactly the kind of person he truly was.”

“While we aim to use the weekend to celebrate the kickoff of the foundation honoring my father’s legacy,” said his son Silas “Lex” Alexander IV, “we hope that we can impact the community in the same manner that he did. He was always about helping others and supporting his community. Our goal is to make this foundation and this weekend the best representation of SiMan, and that includes supporting the community that he loved so much.”

***

Combined Shape Caption Carlos Medina joins the Xtra 106.3 morning show. XTRA 106.3 Credit: XTRA 106.3 Credit: XTRA 106.3 Combined Shape Caption Carlos Medina joins the Xtra 106.3 morning show. XTRA 106.3 Credit: XTRA 106.3 Credit: XTRA 106.3

Xtra 106.3, the talk station, has added Carlos “Front Office Los” Medina to its morning show.

He joins Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold for the station which bills itself as “Atlanta’s Most Conservative News & Talk Station.”

“Carlos’ sports and numbers background make him a great addition to our contemporary and dynamic and entertaining morning show, The Morning XTRA, and will provide insight and entertainment not found on any other Atlanta radio station,” said David Dickey, the station owner in a press release.

The station, which debuted last year, includes The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Glenn Beck, Guy Benson and Jesse Kelly.