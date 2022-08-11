ajc logo
Briefs: Kenan Thompson hosting Emmys; Siman’s family starts foundation; new morning host on Xtra 106.3

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta native Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The longest running “Saturday Night Live” cast member, who grew up in Atlanta, recently had an NBC sitcom “Kenan,” where he played an early morning host in Atlanta. NBC canceled the comedy after two seasons this past spring.

***

The family of revered former radio host Sila “SiMan” Alexander, who died in March of pancreatic cancer in age 58, has started a charity foundation to honor their father’s legacy.

Dubbed The Silas SiMan Alexander Stay Positive Foundation, it will feature a series of Labor Day kickoff events including a 5K walk/fun at Stone Mountain Park Saturday morning, a free health fair at 850 Oak Street in Atlanta mid-afternoon and an All-White Day Party at Monticello-ATL in Marietta on Sunday. (More details here.)

Alexander worked in Atlanta radio for decades and is a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee. Over the years, he was a jock at WIGO-AM, V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 102.5 and Majic 107.5/97.5. He DJed countless nightclub gigs and for a few years, he hosted a late afternoon syndicated show with rap legend Chubb Rock.

As his family noted in a press release, “SiMan’s cheerful outlook, generous spirit, and his unmatched love of community resonated in everything he did, and this weekend of activities will create an atmosphere of wellness and positivity through its signature events for the community that speak to exactly the kind of person he truly was.”

“While we aim to use the weekend to celebrate the kickoff of the foundation honoring my father’s legacy,” said his son Silas “Lex” Alexander IV, “we hope that we can impact the community in the same manner that he did. He was always about helping others and supporting his community. Our goal is to make this foundation and this weekend the best representation of SiMan, and that includes supporting the community that he loved so much.”

***

Xtra 106.3, the talk station, has added Carlos “Front Office Los” Medina to its morning show.

He joins Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold for the station which bills itself as “Atlanta’s Most Conservative News & Talk Station.”

“Carlos’ sports and numbers background make him a great addition to our contemporary and dynamic and entertaining morning show, The Morning XTRA, and will provide insight and entertainment not found on any other Atlanta radio station,” said David Dickey, the station owner in a press release.

The station, which debuted last year, includes The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Glenn Beck, Guy Benson and Jesse Kelly.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

