Briefs: Joseline Hernandez vs. Wendy Williams; VH1′s ‘Growing Up Black: Atlanta;’ local teacher in ‘Kelly & Ryan’ teacher contest

The always outspoken Hernandez left “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2017 after six seasons. She debuted her own reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami” on the Zeus Network streaming service, with season two renamed “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta,” which came out earlier this month.

Joseline Hernandez calls out Wendy Williams during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show:



“Every time I come on your show, you always want to compare me to another broad.” pic.twitter.com/9ecEFsmd5R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 28, 2021

VH1 released a digital special “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” on Wednesday featuring Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, CEO of The New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens and actor Miss Lawrence, to name a few.

It’s part of a series focused on growing up Black in different cities.

“It’s like a big city that still feels like a neighborhood,” said Ryan Wilson, co-founder of The Gathering Spot, a private Atlanta membership club rooted in community and culture. “So you can go anywhere in Atlanta and find examples of people doing amazing things at every corner. So I never doubted what I could become here because there were people around that showed me that it was all possible.”

“I feel a level of protection because it is a Black city,” said Miss Lawrence, who recently had a role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” “A lot of our liberation and freedom is fueled by the civil rights leaders that come from this city.”

The 34-minute video available on YouTube covers politics, gay Atlanta, HBCUs, entrepreneurship, Black Hollywood and the music scene.

Summer Aschenbach with the nomination letter for her to be the best teacher in the 2021 "Kelly & Ryan' contest. Credit: Kelly & Ryan Credit: Kelly & Ryan

The annual “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Top Teacher contest this year features Smyrna third grade teacher Summer Aschenbach in the top 10.

She teaches at Norton Park Elementary School and lives in Cumming.

The show will honor outstanding educators the week of May 3 during Teacher Appreciation Week. Four finalists will be featured on the show before the grand prize winner is revealed.

One teacher will receive the grand prize of $10,000, and SONIC will provide another $10,000 for essential learning supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.