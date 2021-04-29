Briefs: Joseline Hernandez vs. Wendy Williams; VH1′s ‘Growing Up Black: Atlanta;’ local teacher in ‘Kelly & Ryan’ teacher contest

Former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez criticized Wendy Williams to her face on Williams’ talk show earlier this week for comparing her with other women.
“You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there,” Hernandez said. “I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls.” [Correction: they are 22 years apart. Williams is 56. Hernandez is 34.]
If anything, Hernandez is not modest.
“Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad,” she added. “I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network.”
Williams responded by talking about herself, then abruptly changed topics: “You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman — we’re not gonna even talk about race — just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar for dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes.”
The always outspoken Hernandez left “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2017 after six seasons. She debuted her own reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami” on the Zeus Network streaming service, with season two renamed “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta,” which came out earlier this month.
VH1 released a digital special “Growing Up Black: Atlanta” on Wednesday featuring Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, CEO of The New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens and actor Miss Lawrence, to name a few.
It’s part of a series focused on growing up Black in different cities.
“It’s like a big city that still feels like a neighborhood,” said Ryan Wilson, co-founder of The Gathering Spot, a private Atlanta membership club rooted in community and culture. “So you can go anywhere in Atlanta and find examples of people doing amazing things at every corner. So I never doubted what I could become here because there were people around that showed me that it was all possible.”
“I feel a level of protection because it is a Black city,” said Miss Lawrence, who recently had a role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” “A lot of our liberation and freedom is fueled by the civil rights leaders that come from this city.”
The 34-minute video available on YouTube covers politics, gay Atlanta, HBCUs, entrepreneurship, Black Hollywood and the music scene.
The annual “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Top Teacher contest this year features Smyrna third grade teacher Summer Aschenbach in the top 10.
She teaches at Norton Park Elementary School and lives in Cumming.
The show will honor outstanding educators the week of May 3 during Teacher Appreciation Week. Four finalists will be featured on the show before the grand prize winner is revealed.
One teacher will receive the grand prize of $10,000, and SONIC will provide another $10,000 for essential learning supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.