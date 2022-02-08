Briefs: Jenn Hobby’s new TV gig; Atlanta ranked No. 3 for movie makers; Crash Clark renewal

Over the past two decades, she has also done TV spots for HLN, CNN, GPB, Atlanta Eats TV, and Fox 5.

The new WSB segment is not part of the newscast and Hobby was not hired as a journalist, according to Ray Carter, WSB-TV general manger.

“Its not lost on me what a lucky and blessed gal I am!” she wrote. “I love this city. Thank you for your continued support and love through the years.”

MovieMaker magazine ranked Atlanta as the third best big city for people wanting to make films.

Atlanta, which has some of the most generous tax credits in the world for TV and film production companies, was behind only fast-rising Toronto and Albuquerque.

New York and Los Angeles are not included in the rankings because they are already so obvious as magnets for film makers.

The magazine notes that Georgia offers the second most soundstage space of any region behind only California, exceeding New York, Toronto and Vancouver. Over the past decade, it has also built a huge pool of crew and actors to hire.

The state, the magazine noted, has been the target of some pushback from Hollywood in recent years due to controversial legislation on topics such as voting rights and abortion.

Tim Molloy, a former Wrap editor who owns the MovieMaker magazine with his wife, said the rankings in some form have been around for two decades. The criteria is a blend of subjective and objective data with “work/life balance” more important than it used to be, he noted.

“Atlanta has consistently done well year after year,” Molloy said. “It’s always jousting with Albuquerque, Toronto and Austin.” He notes that all the cities are adding soundstages and growing opportunities for making films, be it small budget or big budget.

On a separate smaller city ranking, Savannah came in No. 2.

Chris “Crash” Clark recently signed a multi-year renewal with 11Alive as morning traffic reporter.

He joined the NBC affiliate in 2014, thriving in a new career after more than two decades on radio.

He started at Power 99 in 1989, then did traffic for 99X and Hot 97.5 in the 1990s. He also worked for 99X’s sister station Q100 in the early 2000s. He was fired in 2005 from 99X after allowing a couple to get a bit too cozy inside a bathroom at a local bar to win 311 tickets. He then worked with Rich Shertenlieb and Fred Toucher at a Boston station until 2010 and then came back to Atlanta.

Clark worked at Dave FM and V-103, even co-hosting with Ryan Cameron for a time. But when he lost his V-103 job, he found his calling on TV.

A few Atlanta radio personalities over the years have had success on TV. Clark’s traffic predecessor at 11Alive, Elle Duncan, notably started her career with the sports talk duo the 2 Live Stews on 790/The Zone, then spent several years on V-103. She is now an ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor.