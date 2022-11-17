Briefs: Jackie Paige new at Majic 107.5/97.5; layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery sports; Sasha Hurtado on ‘The Voice’

She also became a music director, a job she might pick up later in Atlanta. For now, she’s on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sandwiched between the syndicated Steve Harvey show and Ryan Cameron.

Paige is big into fitness with a particular love for Zumba and plans to meet listeners at gyms across town.

***

Credit: Turner Sports logo Credit: Turner Sports logo

As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares for sizable layoffs in December, its sports division already saw cuts of about 70 people this week, according to IndieWire.

The WBD Sports Chair and CEO Luis Silberwasser gave the bad news to his staff via an email Tuesday afternoon.

“Today we communicated difficult staffing decisions that affect team members within our sports organization, and it has been an emotional and challenging day for everyone,” Silberwasser wrote in the email. “Our reality is we must evolve to position WBD and our Sports division for long-term success against an environment that includes a challenging macroeconomic forecast, as well as headwinds from the accelerated changes in our media industry and business model. Today’s actions are necessary as we transform and evolve our business, as we remain focused on delivering best-in-class product, talent and digital experiences for our fans.”

Those cut included people in Turner Sports, which broadcasts sports like the NBA and NHL and Bleacher Report, the website focused on sports culture. Some Atlanta employees, where the sports studios are located, were let go. In total, this move impacted about 10% of the division’s workforce.

***

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

For the 22nd season in a row, the winner of “The Voice” will not hail from metro Atlanta.

Sasha Hurtado, an 18-year-old home-schooled singer from Dallas and this year’s lone Georgia representative in the top 16, was eliminated on Tuesday night. She lost in the wild-card round and failed to make the top 13.

Her journey was convoluted. She ended up on three different teams. She started with Camila Cabello, was stolen by Gwen Stefani during the battle rounds, then was saved by John Legend during the knockout rounds.

“’I’ve been tossed around like a hot potato,” Hurtado said on Monday. “And I’m okay with that.”

She said Cabello loosened her up on stage and Stefani sharpened her performance skills. She said she was thrilled Legend gave her a shot with the voting public.

During the first live show for the top 16 Monday, she performed a showy version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with lots of melisma.

“You look adorable and this is the first time I’ve seen you command the stage,” Stefani said. “That was an incredible performance.”

Legend, her current coach, said she now “knows you belong here... What a beautiful song and beautiful performance.”

In a poll held by MJs Big Blog, which tracks the show, viewers ranked Hurtado’s performance 14th out of 16, foreboding what happened on Tuesday.

Of Legend’s four team members, the public did not pick her among the top two vote getters and Legend selected Kim Cruse over Hurtado for his save.

Placed in the wild-card with three other singers from the other teams, Hurtado opted for “Elastic Heart” by Diplo, Sia and The Weeknd.

“I love you picked this song about resilience,” Legend said on the show. “You’ve been saved and stolen and now you’re fighting to stay on this show. You have this confidence and maturity. You always rise to the occasion.”

But Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake Shelton ended up getting the Instant Save from the public vote and Hurtado went home.