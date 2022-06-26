Briefs: Davi Crimmins off Weiss’ podcast network; Mz. Shyneka on WE-TV; no more ‘Woke’

Crimmins said she was made aware of the chemistry problems and tried to fix them but got cut anyway. She was a full-time Bert Show cast member for four years after six years in other positions on the show. She still had two years left on her contract when Weiss dropped her.

In the meantime, Crimmins will be back at the City Winery doing a show Oct. 29 with her musician husband, Blair Crimmins, called a Halloween Spectacular. Tickets are available at www.citywinery.com.

Mz. Shyneka and fiancé Correy Maxwell are on Judge Toler's 'Commit or Quit' show on WE-TV.

Mz. Shyneka, a veteran radio host in Atlanta the past 20 years now co-hosting mornings on Streetz 94.5, became engaged to truck driver Correy Maxwell and also landed on this season’s WE-TV reality show “Commit or Quit” hosted by Judge Lynn Toler.

Last year, Mz. Shyneka (whose real name is Shyneka Richardson) appeared on the final season of relationship coach Iyanla VanZant’s “Fix My Life” series on OWN and tried to take VanZant’s advice to heart when dating Correy.

She and Correy have known each other for more than 20 years but Mz. Shyneka was focused on building her career and Correy was in North Carolina. They lost touch. Then he saw her on Instagram and decided to slide into her DMs.

They had a date at Top Golf with Mz. Shyneka’s friend Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, of “Real Housewives” fame. Correy and Mz. Shyneka ended up closing the place out conversing and reconnecting. They were soon an item.

The TV show looks at relationships where a couple is trying to work through their issues. Toler, formerly of “Divorce Court,” is there to advise them and ultimately make the call whether they should get married or not. (This is obviously a reality show conceit because these couples are not legally bound to take Toler’s advice.)

Correy has issues with his fiancé’s prominent media job and dudes who hover around her. He also has issues with her general lack of organization.

On this past Thursday’s episode, he also revealed a secret about a son he had with a woman 19 years earlier that he barely knew but never got around to telling Mz. Shyneka until a week before the wedding. His excuses for not telling her upfront were weak.

His lack of disclosure triggered Mz. Shyneka’s trust issues over past failed relationships. “I’m questioning everything,” she told Toler. After some alone time to take in the new information, she picked his brain about his emotional distress and why he struggled so much to tell her. She listened and supported him.

Toler in the end decided to “allow” them to move forward with their marriage, which happened in the spring. She officiated at the wedding.

“I am overjoyed,” Mz. Shyneka said.

Woke -- "A Knight in the Park" - Episode 201 -- Director Maurice Marable, Gunther (Blake Anderson) and Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), shown in downtown Atlanta, pretending to be San Francisco.

Hulu has canceled the comedy “Woke” after two seasons.

The series shot its second season in metro Atlanta although it was set in San Francisco. Director Maurice Marable told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year that he convinced the production company to move “Woke” from Vancouver to Atlanta for season two because Atlanta had a more diverse population.

The series focused on Keef, an African American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success who gets roughed up by the police in a case of mistaken identity and becomes a social justice activist. In season two, he dealt with the pitfalls of that role and tackles the entire concept of what “woke” even means.

Hulu does not release viewing figures but the second season got very little buzz in a very crowded streaming world.