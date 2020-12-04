Briefs: Dad’s Garage names interim artistic director; Steve Harvey replaced as Fox New Year’s host; Lance Houston returns to 94.9/The Bull

***

Steve Harvey had Twitter agog on New Year's Eve with his outfit. Credit: Moses Robinson Credit: Moses Robinson

Steve Harvey, who has been residing in Atlanta in recent months shooting his Facebook Watch talk show and “Family Feud,” has lost his job as the host of Fox’s New Year’s show.

He has hosted the alternative to Ryan Seacrest’s ABC version for several years.

Fox is instead tapping Ken Jeong, a judge on “The Masked Singer” and host of “I Can See Your Voice” and the upcoming “The Masked Dancer,” and Joel McHale, his former co-star on “Community.” They will shoot the special from Los Angeles.

“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” said Fox Entertainment president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year.

***

Lance Houston is back in Atlanta at 94.9/The Bull. PUBLICITY PHOTO Credit: publicity photo Credit: publicity photo

Lance Houston is returning to his old stomping ground 94.9/The Bull, replacing Jeremy “Otis” Maher in afternoons at the country station. He will be part of iHeartMedia’s national programming team as a music curator and will relocate from Chicago to Atlanta.

Houston was the afternoon host at the Bull from its inception in late 2006 through the mid-2010s. He was most recently the program director and evening host at Big 95.5 in Chicago, which flipped format to rock in September.