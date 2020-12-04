Briefs: Dad’s Garage names interim artistic director; Steve Harvey replaced as Fox New Year’s host; Lance Houston returns to 94.9/The Bull

With Jon Carr’s departure to Chicago to oversee productions for the vaunted Second City, Dad’s Garage quickly named Tim Stoltenberg as interim artistic director.
Stoltenberg is a former Dad’s Garage ensemble member who resides in Los Angeles but has spent recent months in Wisconsin as a woodworker.
“As a performer and teacher, I’m always thinking about how I can impact those around me,” Stoltenberg said in a press release. “Being able to step into this interim role allows me to deepen that impact with a theatre I love very much. I’ve had a lot of time to reflect during the pandemic, and I’m excited to get to work with some new ideas and perspectives.”
The theater is embarking on a national search for a permanent director early next year. Carr spent only a year in the role before Second City scooped him up.
Stoltenberg spent the 2000s working with a variety of Atlanta arts organizations including the Center for Puppetry Arts, Alliance Theatre, Laughing Matters, Agatha’s Dinner Theatre, Synchronicity Theatre, Jewish Theatre of the South and Dad’s Garage. At Dad’s, Tim was the improv director for four years. He left Atlanta for Chicago in 2009, working with Second City, then doing the same in Los Angeles.
***
Credit: Moses Robinson
Steve Harvey, who has been residing in Atlanta in recent months shooting his Facebook Watch talk show and “Family Feud,” has lost his job as the host of Fox’s New Year’s show.
He has hosted the alternative to Ryan Seacrest’s ABC version for several years.
Fox is instead tapping Ken Jeong, a judge on “The Masked Singer” and host of “I Can See Your Voice” and the upcoming “The Masked Dancer,” and Joel McHale, his former co-star on “Community.” They will shoot the special from Los Angeles.
“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” said Fox Entertainment president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year.
***
Credit: publicity photo
Lance Houston is returning to his old stomping ground 94.9/The Bull, replacing Jeremy “Otis” Maher in afternoons at the country station. He will be part of iHeartMedia’s national programming team as a music curator and will relocate from Chicago to Atlanta.
Houston was the afternoon host at the Bull from its inception in late 2006 through the mid-2010s. He was most recently the program director and evening host at Big 95.5 in Chicago, which flipped format to rock in September.