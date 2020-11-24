Briefs: CW ending “Black Lightning;” Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame includes AJC’s Bill Rankin; “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” features Falcons super fan “Bird Lady”

***

The Atlanta Press Club last week officially inducted four journalists into its hall of fame, joining 36 others.

The four inductees are:

Boyd Lewis, a noted photojournalist, was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame in 2020. Credit: Facebook public page photo Credit: Boyd Lewis/special Credit: Boyd Lewis/special

Boyd Henry Lewis, Jr.

Lewis is a photographer, teacher and former journalist who worked with Black-owned newspapers in Atlanta, including The Atlanta Voice and The Atlanta Inquirer, primarily in the 1970s. “The depth of his work is amazing. His character just shines through,” said Jennifer Hall Lee, a local filmmaker, during a tribute video the Atlanta Press Club aired on Georgia Public Broadcasting last week. He later became a reporter for Creative Loafing and 90.1/WABE-FM, hosting “Southwind” a program featuring news, interviews and events in Atlanta. He also worked at CNN, then retired to become a public school teacher in Los Angeles. His many photos are now archived at the Atlanta History Center. In a thank-you video, he noted that he got to interview many of the key civil rights figures of the day and said the late John Lewis would jokingly call him “Cousin” Lewis. “I’m especially grateful my work is being recognized during this time of renewed civil unrest,” Lewis said. “I hope it will inspire the next generation of civil rights leaders since it was the inspiration for me, ‘the white boy in the Black press.’”

Lee May was an AJC reporter and columnist for many years. He passed in 2014. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Lee May

May, who died in 2014 of cancer, was a journalist with The Los Angeles Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 25 years. A Mississippi native, he worked for the AJC in the 1970s, becoming one of the first Black editorial writers at the paper. With the L.A. Times, he covered the White House and was the Atlanta bureau chief for the paper. “He was just a sweet sweet man,” said New York Times journalist Kevin Sack in the APC tribute video. “As a son of the South, he understood the place.” Later, May returned to the AJC to become a noted home and gardening columnist. Lyle Harris, a former AJC journalist and friend, said May wrote about gardening with “such power and such strength.” His wife Lee May accepted the induction on his behalf. She said she admired how he changed gears at age 50 from politics to gardening and became a “gardening rock star.”

JULY 22, 2015 DUNWOODY Staff headshot of Bill Rankin, reporter KENT D. JOHNSON /KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Bill Rankin

Rankin has worked at the AJC for more than 30 years, much of that time as the legal affairs reporter. He has also hosted AJC’s popular Breakdown true-crime podcast since 2015. His APC tribute video opened with Rankin figuring out that Richard Jewell could not have been the person who placed a call to 911 warning of a pending bombing at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Olympics by timing the walk from the pay phone to the bomb site. Don Samuel, an attorney, said that Rankin is admired by people at all levels of the judicial system for his tenacity, his attention to detail and his ability to explain cases for the masses. Rankin, in his thank-you video, said “covering the justice system to me is not a job. It’s been a calling. My mission has been to expose inequities, disparities, that lead to unequal treatment under the law.”

Former CNN prez Tom Johnson, emcee and past president of PBS Pat Mitchell and Christiane Amanpour after the Hall of Fame dinner. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Pat Mitchell

Mitchell started out as a professor, but in the early 1970s, switched careers by joining a TV news station in Boston. She then created her own production company and hosted a notable daytime show, ‘Woman to Woman,” while also making appearances on NBC’s “The Today Show.” She then did documentaries for Turner Broadcasting on subjects such as the Cold War, Cuba, Vietnam and women, winning five Peabody Awards and 35 Emmys. She later became the first female president of PBS and CNN productions. She currently serves as editorial director of TED Women. “When she broke the glass ceiling, she threw a ladder so others could climb up,” said Monica Pearson, the former WSB-TV anchor during the APC tribute video. PBS’s Christiane Amanpour called her a trailblazer and an activist for women.

Disclosure: I have been part of the Atlanta Press Club board of directors since 2009.

