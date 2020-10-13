Briefs: Christopher Rude has COVID-19; Mercedes-Benz/Falcons voting PSA; Wil Wheaton hosts eSports show

He survived a cancerous tumor in his throat in 2010 after chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Matt Ryan in a voting PSA that Mercedes Benz and the Falcons put out on Sunday. Credit: Mercedes Benz Credit: Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA has collaborated with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank for a new public service announcement called “Let’s All Rise Up” to encourage voting. The PSA aired first during Sunday’s game.

“Given our long-standing relationship with the Falcons, we created the ‘Rise Up’ PSA alongside the team to encourage Falcon Nation to get to the polls," said Drew Slaven, the head of marketing and sales for Mercedes-Benz North America and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz USA, who appears in the ad as well. "We are also designating election day as a company-wide holiday. And finally, we are partnering with GAVotingWorks to ensure as many Georgians as possible have access to voting information and the opportunity to vote,”

Wil Wheaton will be in Atlanta to shoot a new Amazon Prime eSports show "GameMaster." CR: CBS Credit: CBS Credit: CBS

Wil Wheaton, best known as Wesley Crusher on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” will host a new Amazon Prime esports reality competition program called “GameMaster” in Atlanta.

The show, produced by Atlanta-based Peach Maria Productions, was supposed to shoot earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic but will begin in January 2021, according to a press announcement. Pre-production begins next month, and it’s set to debut in March 2021.

The program will also be featured on Twitch, the livestreaming gaming platform.

“GameMaster” will run over nine episodes, featuring 12 amateur esports players who will play different video games for supremacy and a $100,000 prize.

Wheaton, besides “Star Trek,” has had recurring roles on TNT’s “Leverage" and SyFy’s “Eureka,” and the hit web series “The Guild.” He is the creator, producer and host of the web series “Tabletop.” He also played a fictional version of himself on CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory.”