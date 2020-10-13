Briefs: Christopher Rude has COVID-19; Mercedes-Benz/Falcons voting PSA; Wil Wheaton hosts eSports show

Christopher Rude, the longtime 96rock DJ and 680/The Fan sports host, said he has caught COVID-19.
He provided no additional details on his Facebook post but received hundreds of well wishes from fans and friends.
In a note to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he provided more details: “I’m dealing with all of the symptoms. Fever, fatigue, muscle and joint pain. You’ll have windows of time where you think you’ve turned the corner, then bam! You have to lay down!”
Rude is currently hosting mornings on a Winder rock station 107.1/WJBB-FM, and the station on Facebook noted that he will be off the air the next week or two while he recovers. (The station’s limited FM signal covers mostly three counties: Barrow, Jackson and Clarke. You can also find the station on the TuneIn app or the website.)
The veteran radio host worked as a rock jock in the 1990s on 96rock before segueing to sports talk on the Rude Awakening morning show on 680/The Fan from 2002 to 2017.
He survived a cancerous tumor in his throat in 2010 after chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
Credit: Mercedes Benz
Mercedes-Benz USA has collaborated with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank for a new public service announcement called “Let’s All Rise Up” to encourage voting. The PSA aired first during Sunday’s game.
“Given our long-standing relationship with the Falcons, we created the ‘Rise Up’ PSA alongside the team to encourage Falcon Nation to get to the polls," said Drew Slaven, the head of marketing and sales for Mercedes-Benz North America and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz USA, who appears in the ad as well. "We are also designating election day as a company-wide holiday. And finally, we are partnering with GAVotingWorks to ensure as many Georgians as possible have access to voting information and the opportunity to vote,”
***
Credit: CBS
Wil Wheaton, best known as Wesley Crusher on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” will host a new Amazon Prime esports reality competition program called “GameMaster” in Atlanta.
The show, produced by Atlanta-based Peach Maria Productions, was supposed to shoot earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic but will begin in January 2021, according to a press announcement. Pre-production begins next month, and it’s set to debut in March 2021.
The program will also be featured on Twitch, the livestreaming gaming platform.
“GameMaster” will run over nine episodes, featuring 12 amateur esports players who will play different video games for supremacy and a $100,000 prize.
Wheaton, besides “Star Trek,” has had recurring roles on TNT’s “Leverage" and SyFy’s “Eureka,” and the hit web series “The Guild.” He is the creator, producer and host of the web series “Tabletop.” He also played a fictional version of himself on CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory.”