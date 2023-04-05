Briefs: Bert Weiss’ book; Douglasville studio named Lionsgate Studios Atlanta; new Peach Jam podcast

“We’re in the connection business,” he added. “We have to get in and out. We have to understand our audience. We have to understand how to tell a story. We have to understand how to tease a story, when to move on to another subject. A lot of podcasts don’t have a clue how to do that.”

***

Credit: GREAT POINT STUDIOS Credit: GREAT POINT STUDIOS

Great Point Studios officially confirmed previous news that Lionsgate will be the primary tenant for its new Douglasville film and TV studios.

Great Point also gave Lionsgate naming rights so the new studio will be called Lionsgate Studios Atlanta.

Lionsgate, which owns the “John Wick” and “Hunger Games” franchises, already has a studio with Great Point in Yonkers, New York, and another one forthcoming in Newark, New Jersey.

The Douglasville studio will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks, according to a press release.

The 40-acre studio space is estimated to cost $200 million to build, funded by Great Point Studios and its institutional partner, an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm.

The studio, set to open later this year off Fairburn Road and I-20, is about 16 miles from downtown Atlanta and a 25-minute drive to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with no traffic.

***

Credit: GPB Credit: GPB

Veteran radio host and producer Jeremy Powell has started a new music podcast for Georgia Public Broadcasting called Peach Jam.

He highlights musicians from different genres from all over the state. Americana, punk, jam bands and rap are represented. The interviews and music were recorded at GPB studios in Midtown.

The first one that came out last week features indie rock musician Lauren Morrow.

Powell, who was known as “Fat Kid” on other radio stations, has previously worked at 99X, Dave FM, B98.5. and Kicks 101.5