Briefs: Atlanta native Kyle Massey on “Millennials;” Fox 5′s Alyse Eady pregnant; January Atlanta radio ratings

Before “Millennials,” he said he had been doing a lot of animation work like “Fish Hooks” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

***”

Alyse Eady will join the "Good Day Atlanta' team in late August. CREDIT: Fox 5 Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

“Good Day Atlanta’ host Alyse Eady recently announced she is having a second child, a baby boy, this summer.

Eady’s first child, a girl named Sophia Mae, arrived in October 2018.

She joined Fox 5 in 2016, replacing Gurvir Dhindsa, who later joined CBS46.

Welcoming a BABY BOY this Summer! Sofia can’t wait to be a big sister - and mom and dad are preparing for the craziness of having a 2 year old and a newborn! Thank y’all so much for all the love

***

Credit: Logo

The January Atlanta radio ratings showed the worst month ever for top 40 station Power 96.1, which had cut its entire local on-air staff in early December.

Power, which debuted in 2012, fell to a 1.8 share in the first four weeks of 2021, its worst monthly ratings report in its history. Power had a 3.0 share just two months ago and usually is in the 3 to 4 share zone.

The station has since added a syndicated morning show out of Seattle led by Jubal Flagg and three new Atlanta-based radio deejays.

Star 94, which changed format to a unusual dance-pop sound in September, had its best month yet since the change, moving up to a 2.9 share, up from 2.2 two months ago.

Gospel station Praise 102.5 is riding high with more at-home listening, landing in the top 5 for the first time in years in overall ratings, tied with B98.5. And Rock 100.5 had one of its stronger months in recent times, pulling in a 2.6, good for 14th place and a 4.1 among 25 to 54-year-olds, finishing in eighth place. And NPR news/talk 90.1/WABE-FM enjoyed a lift after some down months last year, ranking fourth among 25 to 54-year-olds with a 6.3 share.

Fish 104.7 and Joy 93.3 both fell back to normal ratings numbers after a lift in December airing all Christmas music. Fish gets a ratings boost from its temporary format switch every year. This year’s pickup was a bit less than normal, jumping from 4.5 in November to 5.8 in December, back down to 3.8 in January. Joy went from 1.9 to 2.9 to 2.0 in those same months.

Hot 107.9 saw a major falloff in ratings last year, along with that of its former morning show with Rickey Smiley, who moved to Classix 102.9. The replacement show featuring Headkrack in January ranked 12th among 25 to 54-year-olds and 18 to 34-year-olds and 15th overall. Smiley on Classix, which is on a much weaker signal than Hot, finished 23rd overall.

Otherwise, news/talk WSB remained top dog with a commanding 11.8 share, far ahead of the No. 2 station and rock station 97.1/The River with a 6.3 share (or 7.2 if you count streaming).

Here are the top 25 stations in January, courtesy of Nielsen:

1. 95.5/750 WSB 11.8

2. 97.1/The River 6.3 (7.2 counting streaming, which is measured separately)

3. Kiss 104.1 5.1 (5.7 counting streaming)

4. V-103 4.8

5. Praise 102.5 4.5

5. (tie) B98.5 4.5 (5.1 counting streaming)

7. 90.1/WABE-FM 4.3

8. Majic 107.5/97.5 4.1

9. (tie) Fish 104.7, 92.9/The Game 3.8

11. 94.9/The Bull 3.3

12. Q99.7 3.1

13. Star 94 2.9

14. Rock 100.5 2.6

15. (tie) Hot 107.9, Love 106.7 2.4

17. Kicks 101.5 2.3

18. Joy 93.3 2.0

19. Power 96.1 1.8

20. 93.7, 680/The Fan 1.6

21. Clark 91.9 jazz 1.5

22. Classix 102.9 1.4

23. Streetz 94.5 1.3

24. OG 97.9 1.0

25. 920/The Answer 0.9

Top 12 morning shows overall

1. Scott Slate, WSB 15.2

2. Morning Edition WABE 5.5

3. Kevin & Taylor 4.9

4. (tie) Toni Moore (before Frank Ski) Kiss 4.8

4. (tie) Big Tigger & Morning Culture V-103 4.8

6. (tie) Steve Craig, The River 4.6

7. (tie) Bert Show Q99.7 4.6

8. John Fricke and Hugh Douglas, 92.9/The Game 3.6

9. Tad & Drex, B98.5 3.5

10. Toni Moore Kiss 3.4

11. Hugh Hewitt, The Answer 3.2

12. Erica Campbell, Praise 3.0

Top 10 stations among 25 to 54-year-olds

1. V-103 6.7

2. (tie) River, WSB 6.5

4. WABE 6.3

5. B98.5 4.8

6. Majic 4.5

7. Kiss 4.3

8. Rock 100.5 4.1

9. (tie) Q99.7, Fish 104.7 4.0

Top 10 morning shows, 25-54

1. Scott Slade WSB 8.2

2. Morning Edition WABE 7.6

3. Big Tigger & Morning Culture V-103 7.2

4. Bert Show Q99.7 6.3

5. Kevin & Taylor, Fish 5.0

6. Steve Craig, River 4.6

7. (tie) Steve Harvey, Majic; Tad & Drex, B98.5 4.1

9. Jason & Southside, Rock 100.5 4.0

10. Toni Moore, Kiss 3.5

Top 10, 18-34

1. B98.5 6.6

2. V-103 6.4

3. Kiss 5.6

4. (tie) The Game and WABE 5.1

6. Hot 107.9 4.8

7. River 4.3

8. Love 3.8

9. (tie) Star, Fish 3.6

Top 10 morning shows 18-34

1. Morning Edition WABE 8.6

2. Bert Show, Q99.7 7.2

3. John & Hugh The Game 7.0

4. Big Tigger & Morning Culture V-103 4.9

5. (tie) Kevin & Taylor Fish; Tad & Drex B98.5 4.7

7. Yung Joc & Morning Takeover, Streetz 3.9

8 Scott Slade WSB 3.5

9 (tie) Toni Moore Kiss; Spencer & Kristen, the Bull; Steve Harvey, Majic: 2.9