Brand new Van Gogh Experience opening this summer at Exhibition Hub in Doraville

Experiences such as these incorporate digital visuals and musically synced soundtracks, typically in a large space. More than a dozen of these have come to Atlanta that past two years, some in permanent spaces like The Illuminarium off the Beltline and this Exhibition Hub. Others go to temporary spaces like Pullman Yards and 200 Peachtree in downtown Atlanta. While some art purists pooh pooh these type of experiences, supporters say these immersives help bring in new audiences.

For this new Van Gogh exhibit, there will two immersive multimedia rooms instead of one like the Pullman Yards experience, Zaller said.

Credit: EXH Credit: EXH

The first immersive room will focus on the influence of Japanese art on Van Gogh’s work in a 15-minute show. “We only touched on this with a panel in the first exhibition,” he said. “He was so heavily influenced by Japanese work. You see his sharp, short cut brush strokes that create flowing movements similar to Japanese wood cuts. It’s a great deal of added information we’re sharing in an engaging way.”

The second show, which cycles every 35 minutes, digs deeper into Van Gogh’s mindset, Zaller said. The original version had Van Gogh’s painting emanating out of austere monastery imagery. This one will show his works hanging in his bedroom.

“We use quotes from Van Gogh in the immersive where we touch on his state of mind and how he contemplates his work and station in the world,” he said. “It’s more about the man behind the art.” (Van Gogh shot himself in the chest in 1890 at age 37.)

Visually, Zaller said improved 4K technology has improved the visuals from the first version: “We really worked to get even more vibrant and saturated colors in all the images. You really feel the richness of the paintings.”

There will also be a fresh virtual reality experience for a small additional fee and a new kinetic room for kids focused on sunflowers.

Parking is free, and there’s both a a café and champagne bar.