Bounce TV will air final season of ‘Saints & Sinners’ this spring

Atlanta-based Bounce TV’s biggest hit “Saints & Sinners” will begin airing its sixth and final season at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
“‘Saints & Sinners’ has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. “We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring.”
Past episodes are available on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription-video-on-demand service. The final-season episodes will be added every Monday after their Bounce premieres.
The show is produced by Atlanta-based Swirl Films.
The series is focused around a large Southern church. The cast is anchored by Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell, with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Dawn Halfkenny, Karlie Redd, Ashani Roberts and Kaye Singleton.
Bounce TV is a free over-the-air network that can be accessed using a digital antenna.
