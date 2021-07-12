ajc logo
X

Blayne Alexander, Atlanta-based NBC News reporter, has a baby

Atlanta-based NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander recently had her first child with her husband Jay, named Sage. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Atlanta-based NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander recently had her first child with her husband Jay, named Sage. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
She previously worked at 11Alive from 2011 to 2017.

Blayne Alexander, an Atlanta-based NBC News reporter, welcomed a baby girl Sage Milan earlier this month.

“You are everything I prayed for, all I dreamed about and still more incredible than I could have ever imagined,” Alexander wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, sweet girl. You are already the center of ours.”

Alexander and her husband Jay Bailey said they named her Sage because the name embodies many of the characteristics they want her to carry into the world: wisdom , discernment and a calming, soothing spirit.

A Duke University graduate, Alexander worked for six years at 11Alive from 2011 to 2017 before moving to NBC News’ affiliate service for two years, providing reports for local NBC TV stations nationwide. In 2019, she joined NBC News proper and appears regularly on shows like “Today” and “NBC Nightly News” as well as MSNBC.

Alexander’s husband Bailey, an Atlanta native and University of Georgia graduate, is president and CEO of the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In Other News
1
TV best bets with ‘Space Jam’ sequel, Colin Farrell, Alec Baldwin...
2
CNN explores ‘History of the Sitcom’ with 184 interviews, from Dick Van
3
Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’...
4
TV best bets with ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Leverage’ reboots...
5
‘American Idol’ notes: David Archuleta, Kelly Clarkson, Kat McPhee...

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top