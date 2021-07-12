Blayne Alexander, Atlanta-based NBC News reporter, has a baby

Blayne Alexander, an Atlanta-based NBC News reporter, welcomed a baby girl Sage Milan earlier this month.
“You are everything I prayed for, all I dreamed about and still more incredible than I could have ever imagined,” Alexander wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, sweet girl. You are already the center of ours.”
Alexander and her husband Jay Bailey said they named her Sage because the name embodies many of the characteristics they want her to carry into the world: wisdom , discernment and a calming, soothing spirit.
A Duke University graduate, Alexander worked for six years at 11Alive from 2011 to 2017 before moving to NBC News’ affiliate service for two years, providing reports for local NBC TV stations nationwide. In 2019, she joined NBC News proper and appears regularly on shows like “Today” and “NBC Nightly News” as well as MSNBC.
Congratulations to @ReporterBlayne and her husband, Jay Bailey, who welcomed their first child, Sage! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6I1YeXdGth— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2021
Alexander’s husband Bailey, an Atlanta native and University of Georgia graduate, is president and CEO of the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
About the Author