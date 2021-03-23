Bert Show’s Kristin Klingshirn has her first baby

The Bert Show’s Kristin Klingshirn welcomed a baby boy James into the world Monday.
She had a scheduled C-section.
Klingshirn, 41, kept her Instagram announcement short but sweet: “He’s here... and so worth the wait.”
The Bert Show is a 20-year-old syndicated show based out of Atlanta on more than 25 stations and heard locally on Q99.7.
Klingshirn married her long-time boyfriend Bart Mattingly in 2017 and immediately tried having a child but didn’t have any luck.
They went to an infertility specialist, who told them that they only had a 3% chance of conceiving on their own so they opted for in vitro fertilization.
After a first-round failed, the second time was a charm, and last October, she told radio listeners she was pregnant.
Her baby James’ room was designed with a Winnie the Pooh theme, and Mattingly built custom-made bookshelves. She also held a virtual baby shower for the Helping Mamas charity in Norcross.
While Klingshirn is on maternity leave, Cassiday Proctor, a former Star 94 morning host who now works in Kansas City, will handle entertainment buzz duties on the Bert Show in the interim.