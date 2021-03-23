Bert Show’s Kristin Klingshirn has her first baby

Klingshirn married her long-time boyfriend Bart Mattingly in 2017 and immediately tried having a child but didn’t have any luck.

They went to an infertility specialist, who told them that they only had a 3% chance of conceiving on their own so they opted for in vitro fertilization.

After a first-round failed, the second time was a charm, and last October, she told radio listeners she was pregnant.

Her baby James’ room was designed with a Winnie the Pooh theme, and Mattingly built custom-made bookshelves. She also held a virtual baby shower for the Helping Mamas charity in Norcross.

While Klingshirn is on maternity leave, Cassiday Proctor, a former Star 94 morning host who now works in Kansas City, will handle entertainment buzz duties on the Bert Show in the interim.