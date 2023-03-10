‘Bad Boys 4′ set to shoot in Atlanta this spring

Sony Pictures has not released any details of the story line for “Bad Boys 4,” but there was a post-credit scene in “Bad Boys for Life” that teased the next film. In it, Mike (Smith) visits his son Armando (Jacob Scipio) in prison and offers him a chance for redemption. This likely means he may join Mike and Marcus to battle the next terrible drug kingpin in Miami.

The first “Bad Boys” debuted in 1995 to strong box office results when Smith was building his movie career. The second film “Bad Boys II,” released in 2003, received worse critical response but the box office numbers doubled.

Still, Smith waited more than 15 years for the third film because he wanted the right script to come along and the third one received the most acclaim of the three films to date.