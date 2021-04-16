Atlanta’s ‘The Ghost Brothers’ celebrate a new Discovery+ series ‘Lights Out’

Harvey, considered the show’s comic relief, said he has built up a healthy sense of courage after dozens of ghost-hunting trips so he was cool with the premise. “It was a dope experience working with Juwan. He’s got your back. You’re never going to be scared with him. But it was weird having someone who can’t read a map like Dalen directing us to do something.”

Mass, considered the cooler, more compassionate ghost hunter said it takes a lot to get him rattled, but the TV cameras, he noted, have captured their fair share of him doing the classic “jump scare.”

None of the men were paranormal experts when they entered reality TV. Spratt just felt at the time that the ghost-hunting field wasn’t diverse enough.

At the same time, they are not full-time paranormal hunters. Rather, they have full-time jobs apart from being the “Ghost Brothers.” Spratt and Mass, Clark Atlanta University college buddies, work together as fashion designers who sell suits under the name Loren Spratt. Harvey is a barber who runs The Musa Lair in Atlanta, which has a high-end clientele including rapper Nas and NBA stars Grant Hill and LeBron James.

The season’s eight-episode run takes them to haunted spots in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Indiana, Arizona and Michigan.

They feel like they can connect with spirits in a way other paranormal investigators can’t.

“We go in with a jovial attitude,” Spratt said. “We don’t go in with disrespect.”

Mass: " We put out positive energy and hope they receive that and it might come back to you in a positive way.”

Spratt is actually considered the boldest of the trio. He even volunteered to be buried in a casket in one episode. “It was serene but not comfortable,” he said. “No lumbar support!”

Discovery+ also has given the trio a weekly talk show with Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack called “Fright Club” where they review the creepiest paranormal clips of yore. Four episodes are already available on the service.

Mass said they’ve been watching Osbourne for years going back to his time on MTV’s reality show “The Osbournes” in the 2000s. Osbourne himself has done his own ghost hunting on TV.

“It felt natural,” he said. “We had chemistry. We are all around the same age.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” and “Fright Club” are both available on Discovery+